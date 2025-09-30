EQS-News: United Labels reports on the first half of the year and expects positive development for 2025 as a whole

EQS-News: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

United Labels reports on the first half of the year and expects positive development for 2025 as a whole



30.09.2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





United Labels AG, ISIN: DE 0005489561

Münster, September 30, 2025. United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561), one of Europe's leading brand manufacturers in the media/entertainment sector, generated consolidated sales of EUR 7.3 million (previous year: EUR 10.2 million) in the first six months of the 2025 financial year. The decline in revenue resulted from the distribution of customer campaigns before and after the reporting date.

Despite these order shifts, a 9.5 percentage points increase in gross profit margin led to consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 0.6 million (previous year: EUR 1.2 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 0.4 million (previous year: EUR 1.1 million), while consolidated net income for the first half of 2025 was EUR 0.1 million (previous year: EUR 0.6 million), corresponding to a return on sales of 1.4%.

The company's online business continued to perform well, recording a 6% increase in sales during this period.

However, the decline in sales in the first half of the year does not allow any conclusions to be drawn about the year as a whole. Despite the postponement of orders, the company still expects growth in sales and earnings for the full year 2025. As of June 30, 2025, the order backlog rose by 21% to EUR 14.8 million compared to EUR 12.2 million in the previous year. In the previous fiscal year 2024, United Labels generated sales of EUR 22.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 1.4 million.

About United Labels:

United Labels AG is a publicly traded, medium-sized family-owned company listed in the Prime Standard. With over 40 licensing agreements, United Labels develops, produces, and distributes clothing, home textiles, and gift items featuring brands such as Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Snoopy, and Harry Potter. As one of Germany's leading brand manufacturers in the media/entertainment sector, the independent company's partners include major media and entertainment companies worldwide as well as renowned retail partners from the chain store, specialist retail, discount and online retail sectors.

Contact:

UNITED LABELS AG, Gildenstraße 6, 48157 Münster, Germany, www.unitedlabels.com

Investor Relations & Financial Media: