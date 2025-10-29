EQS-News: US Nuclear Corp Reduces Net Loss Over 54% for the 2nd Quarter, and Forecasts Profitability for the 3rd Quarter With Higher Backlog for 2026

EQS-News: US Nuclear Corp / Key word(s): Defense

US Nuclear Corp Reduces Net Loss Over 54% for the 2nd Quarter, and Forecasts Profitability for the 3rd Quarter With Higher Backlog for 2026



29.10.2025 / 13:34 CET/CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA - October 29, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - US Nuclear Corp (OTC: UCLE), is pleased to announce that the Company has filed its 2nd quarter financials, which can be accessed at the link below, and the Company expects for trading in the common stock to resume over the next few days.

“Our 1st half results, factoring out the non-cash charge in the 1st quarter of $451,459 for incentive out-of-the-money warrants for consultants and employees, as well as an order shipped one day after the quarter ended, would have shown a net loss of less than $301,000, which would be an 49% reduction from the 1st half 2024 loss of $617,404,” said Bob Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear. “Although our 2nd quarter results were close to breakeven, we would have shown a small profit in the 2nd quarter if not for the delayed shipment. We are anticipating profit in the 3rd quarter, and for the full-year, and we will continue to employ our new policy of turning down jobs with low margins, or with risk of losses.”

“Subsequent to the end of the 2nd quarter, we closed on two transactions totaling $475k to the Company, with our equity partners in the nuclear-fusion sector,” said Bob Goldstein. “We owned 622,710 shares in MIFTI, an early-stage company developing a thermonuclear fusion-powered reactor with tremendous upside potential, and 2 million shares of MIFTEC, a sister Company in the radio-isotope space. We received notice on September 24 that the two entities had merged on September 10, 2025, awarding MIFTEC shareholders 0.2 shares of MIFTI for each share of MIFTEC owned, leaving US Nuclear with 1,022,710 MIFTI shares. We are excited about this transaction, will continue to work with them to help optimize the long-term value of our investment, and we look for further opportunities in the fission and fusion reactor space,” said Mr. Goldstein.

“We are actively looking to add Sales Reps and Distributors to help service our growing customer list, and we’re looking to add an experienced VP of Sales,” said Nikki Truax, Director of Operations of Overhoff Technology, our main Manufacturing and Sales Operation. “We are still combining the extensive product lines of Optron, the LA operation now consolidated with Overhoff Technologies in Milford, Ohio, as well as ECC, our calibration and service arm. Our combined product lines total over 250 distinct products, and we need to dramatically expand the number of skilled technical salespeople, to continue to provide the best possible service that our customers have become accustomed to,” said Mrs. Truax.

For a link to our 2025 2nd quarter Q, please click this link.

For sales and product information for US Nuclear, call Bob Goldstein at (818) 472-7071; for Overhoff call Ian Embry at (513) 248-2400, or Nikki Truax at (503) 646-5446. For investor information, call Jack Lennon at Chamberlain Capital (508) 360-8407 or jjlennon@comcast.net.

