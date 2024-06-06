EQS-News: Viscom completes change of legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea - SE)

EQS-News: Viscom SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Viscom completes change of legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea - SE)



06.06.2024 / 13:36 CET/CEST

Viscom completes change of legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea - SE)

Hanover, 6 June 2024 – Viscom (ISIN DE0007846867), the European market leader for automated optical inspection systems in the electronics industry, has completed its transformation from a German to a European legal form. In future, the company will operate under the name Viscom SE, thus taking even greater account of its European origins and international identity.

"The SE is a modern, supranational legal form and therefore, in the opinion of the Supervisory Board and Executive Board, the right legal form for Viscom's European and international orientation," says Dr. Martin Heuser, Executive Board member and company founder. "As a company with roots in Hanover and business activities in Europe and worldwide, the conversion to an SE is a logical decision that fits perfectly with a modern and internationally active company with a diverse employee structure."

An SE works council offers employees who work for Viscom SE throughout Europe the opportunity for cross-border co-determination. The company expects a body of this kind to bring the workforce closer together across national borders.

The new legal form has no impact on shareholders, customers and business partners or existing contractual relationships. The proven structure of the Supervisory Board and Executive Board and their composition will be retained. The headquarters of Viscom SE will remain in Hanover.

