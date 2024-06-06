06.06.2024 13:36:28

EQS-News: Viscom completes change of legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea - SE)

EQS-News: Viscom SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Viscom completes change of legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea - SE)

06.06.2024 / 13:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Viscom completes change of legal form to a European Company (Societas Europaea - SE)

Hanover, 6 June 2024 – Viscom (ISIN DE0007846867), the European market leader for automated optical inspection systems in the electronics industry, has completed its transformation from a German to a European legal form. In future, the company will operate under the name Viscom SE, thus taking even greater account of its European origins and international identity.

"The SE is a modern, supranational legal form and therefore, in the opinion of the Supervisory Board and Executive Board, the right legal form for Viscom's European and international orientation," says Dr. Martin Heuser, Executive Board member and company founder. "As a company with roots in Hanover and business activities in Europe and worldwide, the conversion to an SE is a logical decision that fits perfectly with a modern and internationally active company with a diverse employee structure."

An SE works council offers employees who work for Viscom SE throughout Europe the opportunity for cross-border co-determination. The company expects a body of this kind to bring the workforce closer together across national borders.

The new legal form has no impact on shareholders, customers and business partners or existing contractual relationships. The proven structure of the Supervisory Board and Executive Board and their composition will be retained. The headquarters of Viscom SE will remain in Hanover.

 


Contact:
Viscom SE
Investor Relations
Sandra M. Liedtke
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Tel.: +49-511-94996-791
Fax: +49-511-94996-555
investor.relations@viscom.de

06.06.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Viscom SE
Carl-Buderus-Str. 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 511 94 996 791
Fax: +49 (0) 511 94 996 555
E-mail: investor.relations@viscom.de
Internet: www.viscom.com
ISIN: DE0007846867
WKN: 784686
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1919845

 
End of News EQS News Service

1919845  06.06.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1919845&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Viscom AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Viscom AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Viscom AG 4,81 0,00% Viscom AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Entscheid: ATX & DAX im Plus - DAX knackt 18.700-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich zum Sitzungsstart aufwärts. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.

Nachrichten