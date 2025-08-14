EQS-News: Viscom SE increases incoming orders in the first half of 2025 in a difficult market environment; annual forecast confirmed

EQS-News: Viscom SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

Incoming orders: € 42,776 thousand (previous year: € 36,910 thousand); +15.9 %

Revenue: € 39,290 thousand (previous year: € 41,304 thousand); -4.9 %

EBIT: € 52 thousand (previous year: € -4,844 thousand)

EBIT-Margin: 0.1 % (previous year: -11.7 %)

Hanover, 14 August 2025 – The first half of the 2025 financial year developed in line with Viscom SE's (ISIN: DE0007846867) expectations. Viscom's assumptions regarding continued subdued demand in the markets were confirmed. As expected, the faltering transformation in the European automotive industry combined with overcapacity in electronics production also had an impact on the business development of the Lower Saxony-based mechanical engineering company. The measures implemented within the Viscom Group in the past year were therefore correct and appropriate. Global uncertainties and trade barriers are noticeable, but general market trends such as electrification, digitalisation, mobility and security are shaping the future and are omnipresent. Viscom SE has optimised its portfolio and technologies to serve these trends and still considers itself very well positioned in the current difficult market environment. Customers placed orders totalling € 42,776 thousand with Viscom SE in the first half of 2025. This represents a 15.9 % increase in incoming orders compared to the same period of the previous year (previous year: € 36,910 thousand). At € 39,290 thousand, sales in the first six months of the 2025 financial year were 4.9 % below the comparable figure from the previous year (previous year: € 41,304 thousand). The result from operating activities (EBIT), which was significantly higher than the previous year's figure, was mainly positively impacted by lower personnel expenses. Expenses for exchange rate differences totalling € 591 thousand (previous year: income of € 168 thousand) had a negative impact on earnings. Total operating performance (total operating performance defined as sales revenue plus the change in inventories of finished goods and work in progress and other own work capitalised) increased by € 1,021 thousand to € 39,081 thousand (previous year: € 38,060 thousand). The cost of materials increased slightly by € 152 thousand to € 12,945 thousand (previous year: € 12,793 thousand). Personnel expenses fell significantly to € 17,454 thousand (previous year: € 20,773 thousand) due to a lower number of employees. Earnings were also boosted in particular by the decline in other operating expenses (€ 6,093 thousand; previous year: € 6,709 thousand). Viscom SE closed the first half of 2025 with slightly positive EBIT of € 52 thousand (previous year: € -4,844 thousand). This corresponded to an EBIT-Margin of 0.1 % (previous year: -11.7 %). The result for the period totalled € -674 thousand (previous year: € -4,104 thousand).

In the first half of 2025, electronics suppliers, primarily from the automotive sector, remained markedly reluctant to invest in the Europe region. Viscom SE's customers are still postponing investment decisions, making planning impossible. Existing capacities, however, are increasingly being optimised by customers, which in turn opens up opportunities for Viscom in the service business. The European strategy of becoming more independent also offers new opportunities for the company. Viscom assumes that its customers will once again produce more in Europe, and the Aerospace & Defence sector also represents further prospects for Viscom. In the second quarter of 2025, a major order with a low single-digit million euro value was placed in the area of battery production, the majority of which will not impact revenue until 2026.

Customers in the Americas region continued to show great interest in Viscom inspection solutions in the first half of 2025, which was particularly evident at the Space Tech Expo trade fair. Despite the positive signals from all sectors, the development of incoming orders in the Americas region was nevertheless more subdued than expected. The uncertainties in connection with customs policy are noticeable. However, a more positive business trend is expected in the second half of 2025 due to the projects currently being initiated.

The Asia region was able to continue the positive earnings trend of the last three quarters. Customers in China showed the strongest willingness to invest. Competitive pressure, particularly from China, continues to rise, and it remains difficult to predict the investment behaviour of Viscom customers. Viscom expects to see an increase in investment in the second half of 2025 due to positive signals in India.

The management of Viscom SE remains cautiously optimistic about the 2025 financial year, as the general forecasts for expected economic growth in 2025 are low. Interest rates and the associated high financing costs are limiting the scope for investment. Discussions with customers show that demand is currently weakening for German brands in particular, especially in the automotive electronics sector. Viscom does not expect this situation to change significantly over the remainder of the year. Despite the current challenges, the company believes it is well positioned to generate growth again from 2026. For the 2025 financial year, the management continues to expect incoming orders and target revenue of € 80 to € 90 million, with an EBIT-Margin of between 2 % and 5 %. This corresponds to EBIT of between € 1.6 to € 4.5 million.

The interim report as at 30 June 2025 is available for download now in the Investor Relations section of the website at www.viscom.com.

OPERATING FIGURES

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 1 Jan. to

30 June 2025 1 Jan. to

30 June 2024 Revenue K€ 39,290 41,304 EBIT K€ 52 -4,844 EBIT-Margin % 0.1 -11.7 Net profit for the period K€ -674 -4,104 Earnings per share € -0.07 -0.47 Employees at end of quarter 460 583 Consolidated statement of financial position 30 June 2025 31 Dec. 2024 Assets Current assets K€ 59,814 58,291 Non-current assets K€ 33,750 36,354 Total assets K€ 93,564 94,645 Equity and liabilities Current liabilities K€ 32,560 30,468 Non-current liabilities K€ 12,114 13,494 Equity K€ 48,890 50,683 Total equity and liabilities K€ 93,564 94,645 Equity ratio % 52.3 53.6 Consolidated statement

of cash flows 1 Jan. to

30 June 2025 1 Jan. to

30 June 2024 Cash flow from operating activities K€ -2,994 15,084 Cash flow from investing activities K€ -1,437 -2,192 Cash flow from financing activities K€ 3,526 -11,974 * Cash and cash equivalents K€ 4,350 6,391 *

*adjusted; current account liabilities are no longer recognised in cash and cash equivalents (for further details, please refer to the Annual Report 2024 on page 140).

SEGMENT INFORMATION

1 Jan. to

30 June 2025 1 Jan. to

30 June 2024 EUROPE Revenue K€ 21,876 26,522 EBIT K€ -792 -4,784 EBIT-Margin % -3.6 -18.0 AMERICAS Revenue K€ 5,382 6,047 EBIT K€ 85 143 EBIT-Margin % 1.6 2.4 ASIA Revenue K€ 12,032 8,735 EBIT K€ 252 -524 EBIT-Margin % 2.1 -6.0 EBIT consolidation differences K€ 507 321

