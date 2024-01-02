|
02.01.2024 12:13:53
EQS-News: Vita 34 downsizes Management Board until further notice
|
EQS-News: Vita 34 AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Vita 34 downsizes Management Board until further notice
Leipzig, 2 January 2024 – Vita 34 AG, the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest in the world, is making changes to its Management Board. Chief Financial Officer Dirk Plaga has resigned from the Management Board of Vita 34 AG as of 31 December 2023 in order to pursue new professional challenges. The resignation from the Management Board is by mutual agreement. Mr. Plaga has headed the finance department since August 2022.
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vita 34 AG, Dr. Alexander Granderath, expressly thanks Mr. Plaga for his commitment to the benefit of the company. The entire Supervisory Board wishes Mr. Plaga all the best for his future professional development.
"On behalf of the Management Board, I would like to thank Dirk Plaga for the cooperation over the past one and a half years," explains Jakub Baran, CEO of Vita 34 AG. The Management Board will be reduced to two members until further notice. In the coming months, the company will decide in which constellation the Management Board will work in the future.
Contact:
Vita 34 was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and is today by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As Europe's first private cord blood bank and a pioneer in cell banking, the company has since offered collection logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue and other postnatal tissues as a full-service cryopreservation provider. Due to the expansion of its business model following the merger with PBKM, the company plans to invest in cell and gene therapies and CDMO. The body's own cells are a valuable starting material for medical cell therapy and are kept alive in the vapor of liquid nitrogen. Customers from around 50 countries have already ensured the health of their families with more than 930,000 units of stored biological material at Vita 34.
02.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vita 34 AG
|Deutscher Platz 5a
|04103 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0341)48792-40
|Fax:
|+49(0341)48792-39
|E-mail:
|ir@vita34.de
|Internet:
|www.vita34.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BL849
|WKN:
|A0BL84
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1806485
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1806485 02.01.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vita 34 AGmehr Nachrichten
|
02.01.24
|EQS-News: Vita 34 verkleinert Vorstand bis auf Weiteres (EQS Group)
|
02.01.24
|EQS-News: Vita 34 downsizes Management Board until further notice (EQS Group)
|
11.12.23
|EQS-DD: Vita 34 AG: AOC Health GmbH, Acquisition of shares as part of a capital increase (EQS Group)
|
11.12.23
|EQS-DD: Vita 34 AG: AOC Health GmbH, Erwerb von Aktien im Rahmen einer Kapitalerhöhung (EQS Group)
|
11.12.23
|EQS-DD: Vita 34 AG: Jakub Julian Baran, buy (EQS Group)
|
11.12.23
|EQS-DD: Vita 34 AG: Jakub Julian Baran, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
07.12.23
|EQS-NVR: Vita 34 AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
07.12.23
|EQS-NVR: Vita 34 AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Vita 34 AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vita 34 AG
|5,18
|1,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWenig spektakuläres Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX sacken letztlich ab -- Wall Street beendet Handel deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt wurden am Mittwoch Verluste eingefahren. In Deutschland zeigte sich der Markt ebenfalls schwächer. An der Wall Street ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts. An den Aktienmärkten in China waren unterschiedliche Entwicklungen zu beobachten.