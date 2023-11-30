|
30.11.2023 11:42:27
EQS-News: Wolftank Group secures multi-million euro deal for pioneering hydrogen train refueling in Northern Italy
|
EQS-News: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Contract
Press release Innsbruck, 30 November 2023
Wolftank Group secures multi-million euro deal for pioneering hydrogen train refueling in Northern Italy
Wolftank Group (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), specializing in energy and environmental technologies, has obtained a major contract from Siram Veolia to design and build a hydrogen refueling infrastructure for a railway company near Lake Iseo in northern Italy, on a total tender base of EUR 19.5 mn. This significant order assigned by Siram Veolia marks another milestone in Wolftank Group’s growing portfolio in public transport refueling.
Following the major order by TPER, an Italian public transport provider, for hydrogen bus refueling in the Emilia Romagna region, Wolftank Group continues to demonstrate its leadership and innovation in hydrogen fueling solutions. The new project involves the design and construction of a state-of-the-art hydrogen refueling plant for trains using Wolftank Group's advanced technologies and software solutions. The first hydrogen-powered train is expected to be delivered in 2024, with five more trains operational by spring 2025. The facility is expected to be fully operational by April 2025.
Leveraging years of expertise, Wolftank Group has positioned itself as a European pioneer in hydrogen refueling infrastructure. This includes the establishment of Italy's first fast refueling hydrogen station for buses and the provision of mobile hydrogen refueling solutions as well as backup systems for telecommunications. The Group's expertise was recently showcased during the test run of the first hydrogen train in Bavaria, where Wolftank Group managed the refueling process.
"Supported by EU infrastructure funds, we are witnessing the beginning of a hydrogen revolution across Europe. The production of green hydrogen is in full swing, as is the construction of hydrogen-powered vehicles. The last step - refueling - is increasingly gaining importance. We offer optimal solutions, currently focusing on buses, trucks and now trains. This contract, which accounts for about half of the total volume of the tender, strengthens our leading position in this area," says Peter Werth, CEO of Wolftank Group. "We are also seeing a surge in orders in the field of intralogistics. The use of hydrogen-powered forklifts is on the rise as the industry aims to reduce the CO2 footprint of industrially manufactured products."
Wolftank Group's commitment to sustainability and innovation continues to drive its success in the rapidly evolving hydrogen fuel sector, positioning the company at the forefront of Europe's green energy transition.
Contact:
Disclaimer:
30.11.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG
|Grabenweg 58
|6020 Innsbruck
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 512 345726
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.wolftankgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A25NJ6
|WKN:
|A2PBHR
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|1785319
|Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1785319 30.11.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
30.11.23
|EQS-News: Wolftank Group sichert sich Millionenauftrag für zukunftsweisende Wasserstoff-Zugbetankung in Norditalien (EQS Group)
|
30.11.23
|EQS-News: Wolftank Group secures multi-million euro deal for pioneering hydrogen train refueling in Northern Italy (EQS Group)
|
27.10.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG successfully places capital increase (EQS Group)
|
27.10.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG führt Kapitalerhöhung erfolgreich durch (EQS Group)
|
25.10.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG beschließt Kapitalerhöhung (EQS Group)
|
25.10.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG decides on capital increase (EQS Group)
|
16.10.23
|EQS-News: Wolftank Group schließt Mehrheitsübernahme von Petroltecnica ab (EQS Group)
|
16.10.23
|EQS-News: Wolftank Group completes acquisition of majority stake in Petroltecnica (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG Inhaber-Akt
|11,50
|1,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Start in den letzten Börsenmonat: US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel freundlcih -- ATX fährt vor dem Wochenende Gewinne ein -- DAX schließt über 16.300-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Freitagshandel zu. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag ebenfalls erneut nach oben. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zur letzten Sitzung der Woche höher. Der Start in den Dezember verlief an den größten Märkten in Asien mit leichten Verlusten.