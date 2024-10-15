EQS-News: Wolftank Group sets strategic course for further growth

EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Personnel

Wolftank Group sets strategic course for further growth



Wolftank Group sets strategic course for further growth

Wolftank Group AG (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a leading provider of environmental and energy solutions, is focusing on the Group's long-term strategy following its best half-year results to date and strong future prospects. In recent months, the company's economic and geographical strengths have been identified in a structured analysis process. Wolftank Group's Strategy Advisory Board, which was recently established and is made up of high-ranking experts from various sectors, is now starting its work. Together with the Executive Board, it will develop the growth strategy for the coming years and define the guidelines for expansion, innovation and risk management. This will further strengthen the company's competitive advantage in the transformation process of the energy and environmental services markets.

"We are delighted that Peter Werth has agreed to take on the role as Chairman of the Strategy Board. With great skill and commitment, he has developed Wolftank from a small niche player into a globally active group over the past decade. We are convinced that the company will continue its success story also over the next ten years with its strategic focus on clearly defined growth areas," says Markus Wenner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wolftank Group.

"Through the consistent implementation of our buy-and-build strategy, operational excellence in the core business areas and strong, agile leadership, my team and I have massively expanded our market position and increased our market capitalization tenfold since 2014. Today, we are stronger than ever before and continue to see enormous potential," says CEO Peter Werth. “After ten years of operational responsibility and also as a major shareholder, it is important to me that Wolftank continues its successful course in the energy and environmental sector, seizes new opportunities and creates sustainable value.”

Peter Werth's term on the Executive Board will end as planned after ten years on 31 December 2024. He will hand over operational responsibility and, as founding shareholder and Chairman of the Strategy Advisory Board, focus on the strategic development of the Group. The Executive Board responsibilities will therefore be redistributed: Board member Simon Reckla will take over as CEO of Wolftank Group on 1 January 2025, while CFO Christian Pukljak will remain responsible for the Group's finances. Reckla was appointed to the Executive Board in July 2023. He joined Wolftank Group in October 2022 after international assignments and various management positions at crane manufacturer Palfinger. "The existing and future management team has done an excellent job in recent years and brings both a high level of expertise and the necessary continuity to implement our strategic plans in a targeted manner. The well-filled order books and the unbroken high demand create an excellent starting position for this," concludes Peter Werth.

About Wolftank Group

Wolftank Group is a leading technology partner for energy and environmental solutions operating worldwide. In the field of energy mobility and logistics, the Group supports customers in more than 20 countries to implement projects in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. For this, it develops and implements tomorrow's technologies to decarbonize transport and build the infrastructure for zero-emission mobility - such as turnkey delivery of modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. In the area of environmental solutions, the offering includes due diligences for environmental risks, customized services for soil and groundwater remediation, as well as recycling. The group's subsidiaries in eight countries on three continents are managed by Wolftank Group AG, based in Innsbruck, Austria. The share of Wolftank Group AG (WKN: A2PBHR; ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6) is listed in the direct market plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange and in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and is traded on Xetra, the Frankfurt and Berlin Stock Exchanges. Further information: www.wolftankgroup.com



