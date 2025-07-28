EQS-News: Xtant Medical Partners With B2i Digital to Educate Investors on Its Orthobiologics Innovation and Market Opportunity

EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

The Partnership Will Deliver Centralized, Investor-focused Content to Help Retail and Institutional Audiences Gain Insight Into Xtant’s Orthobiologics Platform and Long-term Value Proposition

NEW YORK, NY - July 28, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - B2i Digital is pleased to announce that Xtant Medical Holdings (NYSE American: XTNT) has been named a B2i Digital Featured Company. Xtant is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a full-service portfolio of regenerative medicine products and related medical devices for orthopedic and neurosurgical specialists.

The company’s vertically integrated model allows it to offer a full-service product line that includes bone-healing grafts, growth-factor biologics, cellular allografts, synthetics, and amnion products. This integration, combined with a robust R&D pipeline that includes multiple next-generation biologics scheduled for launch through 2025, underpins its strategy for driving margin improvement and long-term, sustainable growth.

“We are pleased to showcase Xtant Medical to our investor community at this pivotal time in the company’s expansion and evolution,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. “With its vertically integrated platform covering all five major orthobiologic categories and a clear trajectory of revenue growth, the company presents a compelling story for investors interested in the medical technology sector. Xtant’s established distribution network and robust product pipeline position it well within a multi-billion-dollar market.”

Sean Browne, CEO of Xtant Medical, commented, “Our partnership with B2i Digital will help us share our growth story and the value of our comprehensive biologics platform to the investment community. We are focused on execution and believe this collaboration will enhance our connection with current and prospective shareholders.”

Xtant Medical has demonstrated strong business fundamentals, reporting fiscal year 2024 revenue of $117.5 million, a 29% year-over-year increase. The company has established significant market access through 450 integrated delivery network (IDN) contracts and a network of over 670 independent distributors, serving a $2.5 billion U.S. orthobiologics market within a $10.1 billion global spine market.

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. The firm leverages digital marketing technologies, a network of 1.3 million investors, and targeted introductions to connect key players in the markets. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group, LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim's investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.

B2i Digital Contact Information:

David Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer

B2i Digital, Inc.

https://b2idigital.com

212.579.4844 Office

david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc

https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital

https://x.com/b2idigital

https://www.facebook.com/b2idigital

https://www.instagram.com/b2i_digital

https://www.youtube.com/@b2idigital

https://stocktwits.com/B2iDigital

https://www.reddit.com/user/b2idigital/

https://www.pinterest.com/b2idigital/

https://www.tiktok.com/@b2idigital

https://www.threads.net/@b2i_digital

https://bsky.app/profile/b2idigital.bsky.social

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical's mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

Investor Contact Information:

Kevin Gardner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

646.889.1200

KGardner@lifesciadvisors.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtant-medical/

