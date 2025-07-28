Xtant Medical Holdings Aktie

Xtant Medical Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2JDJS / ISIN: US98420P3082

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
29.07.2025 00:19:31

EQS-News: Xtant Medical Partners With B2i Digital to Educate Investors on Its Orthobiologics Innovation and Market Opportunity

EQS-News: B2i Digital, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
Xtant Medical Partners With B2i Digital to Educate Investors on Its Orthobiologics Innovation and Market Opportunity

29.07.2025 / 00:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Partnership Will Deliver Centralized, Investor-focused Content to Help Retail and Institutional Audiences Gain Insight Into Xtant’s Orthobiologics Platform and Long-term Value Proposition

NEW YORK, NY - July 28, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - B2i Digital is pleased to announce that Xtant Medical Holdings (NYSE American: XTNT) has been named a B2i Digital Featured Company. Xtant is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a full-service portfolio of regenerative medicine products and related medical devices for orthopedic and neurosurgical specialists.

6887d541da846f6276384660_1

The company’s vertically integrated model allows it to offer a full-service product line that includes bone-healing grafts, growth-factor biologics, cellular allografts, synthetics, and amnion products. This integration, combined with a robust R&D pipeline that includes multiple next-generation biologics scheduled for launch through 2025, underpins its strategy for driving margin improvement and long-term, sustainable growth.

“We are pleased to showcase Xtant Medical to our investor community at this pivotal time in the company’s expansion and evolution,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. “With its vertically integrated platform covering all five major orthobiologic categories and a clear trajectory of revenue growth, the company presents a compelling story for investors interested in the medical technology sector. Xtant’s established distribution network and robust product pipeline position it well within a multi-billion-dollar market.”

Sean Browne, CEO of Xtant Medical, commented, “Our partnership with B2i Digital will help us share our growth story and the value of our comprehensive biologics platform to the investment community. We are focused on execution and believe this collaboration will enhance our connection with current and prospective shareholders.”

Xtant Medical has demonstrated strong business fundamentals, reporting fiscal year 2024 revenue of $117.5 million, a 29% year-over-year increase. The company has established significant market access through 450 integrated delivery network (IDN) contracts and a network of over 670 independent distributors, serving a $2.5 billion U.S. orthobiologics market within a $10.1 billion global spine market.

About B2i Digital, Inc.

B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. The firm leverages digital marketing technologies, a network of 1.3 million investors, and targeted introductions to connect key players in the markets. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group, LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim's investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.

B2i Digital Contact Information:

David Shapiro
Chief Executive Officer
B2i Digital, Inc.
https://b2idigital.com
212.579.4844 Office
david@b2idigital.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidshapironyc
https://www.linkedin.com/company/b2i-digital
https://x.com/b2idigital
https://www.facebook.com/b2idigital
https://www.instagram.com/b2i_digital
https://www.youtube.com/@b2idigital
https://stocktwits.com/B2iDigital
https://www.reddit.com/user/b2idigital/
https://www.pinterest.com/b2idigital/
https://www.tiktok.com/@b2idigital
https://www.threads.net/@b2i_digital
https://bsky.app/profile/b2idigital.bsky.social

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical's mission of honoring the gift of donation so that our patients can live as full and complete a life as possible, is the driving force behind our company. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

Investor Contact Information:

Kevin Gardner
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
646.889.1200
KGardner@lifesciadvisors.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtant-medical/

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: B2i Digital, Inc.

29.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: B2i Digital, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US98420P3082
EQS News ID: 2175730

 
End of News EQS News Service

2175730  29.07.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Xtant Medical Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Xtant Medical Holdings Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc Registered Shs 0,54 4,90% Xtant Medical Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.07.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 30
27.07.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.07.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.07.25 KW 30: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.07.25 KW 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zoll-Einigung USA-EU: ATX und DAX fallen zum Handelsschluss zurück -- US-Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt verließ Anleger am Montag der Mut. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zum Wochenbeginn ebenso zurück. An der Wall Street ging es am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen