EQS-News: XTPL to provide another industrial module for HB Technology

XTPL to provide another industrial module for HB Technology



17.04.2024

XTPL to provide another industrial module for HB Technology

In H1 2024, XTPL will deliver a second industrial module to its South Korean partner HB Technology. The cooperation is targeted at the industrial implementation of the XTPL technology on the production lines of the end customer – a leading global manufacturer of FPDs (Flat Panel Displays). The second order for the industrial module and the construction of another prototype device are expected to accelerate further tests of the XTPL technology, conducted concurrently at HB Technology and at the end customer's facility. HB Technology, listed on KOSDAQ in South Korea, is a manufacturer of equipment for testing and repairing devices for global display makers. Its customer base includes such names as: Samsung Display Corporation or Beijing BOE Display Technology.

End customers of XTPL projects which are at an advanced stage are global entities responsible for the production of next generation electronics, including one of the world's largest producer of FPDs from South Korea, a leading semiconductor manufacturer from Taiwan and Nasdaq 100-listed top US manufacturer of industrial machines.

“The ordering of another industrial module will accelerate further testing and the verification of compatibility of the XTPL technology with the specific requirements of the end customer – one of the world’s largest display manufacturer. Please note that the whole process of evaluating our technology together with HB Technology and the end customer has been going on for about three years now, and each interaction gives us valuable insights and knowledge that we use to improve processes in our other industrial projects. I believe that this will contribute to the acceleration of subsequent implementations and in the perspective of our 2023–2026 Strategy will bring a 10-fold increase in revenues from the sale of products and services to PLN 100 million by the end of 2026” says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL.

XTPL has three complementary business lines. These are printing modules for industrial implementation on the production lines of global manufacturers of electronics, the Delta Printing System prototyping devices, and High Performance Materials. The Company has a total of nine projects aimed at industrial implementation of its technology, with a combined potential of around PLN 400 million in average annual revenues. Four of those projects are at an advanced stage of development, covering three strategic areas: semiconductors, displays, advanced PCBs.

