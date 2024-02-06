|
EQS-News: YOC AG: FINANCIAL YEAR 2023 WITH REVENUE GROWTH OF 31% AND EXPANSION OF PROFITABILITY BASED ON PRELIMINARY FIGURES
Berlin, February 06, 2024 - According to preliminary IFRS figures, the ad tech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 0005932735) increased its consolidated revenue in financial year 2023 by around 31% year-on-year to an expected EUR 30.6 million (2022: EUR 23.4 million).
Parallel to the increase in transaction volume, which is now processed entirely via the company's proprietary technology platform VIS.X®, all markets in which YOC Group operates saw a significant increase in revenue compared to the same period last year.
Against this backdrop, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)* improved to an expected EUR 4.3 million (2022: EUR 3.5 million). As a result, consolidated net income for the period is expected to increase to around EUR 2.8 million (2022: EUR 2.3 million).
In the seasonally important fourth quarter, the company is expected to have increased sales by around 30% to approximately EUR 10.9 million (Q4/2022: EUR 8.4 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to have amounted to around EUR 2.9 million (Q4/2022: EUR 1.6 million), resulting in an EBITDA margin of 27%.
Sebastian Bauermann, CFO of YOC AG: "The investments in our VIS.X® platform are increasingly reflected in the scaling of our business model. After revenue growth of over 30% in the past financial year 2023, we expect continued strong growth momentum after a successful start to the financial year 2024 to date."
*EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG report for financial year 2022 (available at: https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/)
All figures are preliminary and unaudited. YOC AG will publish the audited figures for financial year 2023 as scheduled on April 29, 2024.
YOC is a technology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X®, we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers, and internet and mobile application users. Advertisers using VIS.X® and YOC's attention-grabbing ad formats have the opportunity to increase brand and product visibility in conjunction with high-quality ad inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X® platform. The company has been a pioneer in mobile advertising since 2001 and has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009.
