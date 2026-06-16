Equinor ASA Aktie
WKN DE: A2JLT6 / ISIN: US29446M1027
|
16.06.2026 12:32:37
Equinor Plans To Double Share Buy-back For 2026
(RTTNews) - Equinor (EQNR.OL, EQNR) announced an intention to increase the 2026 share buy-back programme by $1.5 billion, bringing the total expected programme for 2026 to up to $3 billion, including shares to be redeemed from the Norwegian State. The increase will be distributed equally to the third and fourth tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme. For 2027 and beyond, the company announced a range-based guidance for share buy-backs of $2 billion - $4 billion per year. Equinor aims to continue growing the quarterly cash dividend per share by more than 5% annually.
The company projects production growth of 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to 2.3 million boe per day by 2030. International oil and gas production growth is estimated at 30%, to 950,000 boe per day by 2030.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Equinor shares are down 0.09 percent to $34.21.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Equinor ASA (spons. ADRs)
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Equinor ASA (spons. ADRs)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Equinor ASA (spons. ADRs)
|29,30
|0,69%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Nikkei mit neuen Rekorden, Chinas Börsen zurückhaltend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zog am Mittwoch an, der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich mit Schwankungen. An der Wall Street geht es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Tendenz.