Equitable Names Christy Chandler Head of Service Operations

Equitable, a leading financial services company and principal franchise of Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH), today named Christy Chandler as Head of Service Operations. Chandler will report to Jeffrey J. Hurd, Chief Operating Officer, and will join the company’s Operating Committee.

Working in partnership with Equitable’s commercial businesses and field leaders, the Head of Service Operations is a critical enabler of the company’s enterprise strategy. In this role, Chandler will lead the company’s operations team, overseeing key functional areas such as new business and in-force processing, client and financial professional contact centers and field services.

"Christy brings deep industry expertise and an impressive track record of innovation and success, having held leadership positions in operations, business transformation and client service,” said Hurd. "She’s a proven leader who cares deeply about employee engagement and development and providing outstanding business support and service to clients and financial professionals. We’re privileged to welcome her to Equitable to lead our talented team in this important role.”

Chandler has amassed two decades of operations and business technology experience within the life and retirement markets. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Global Operations and Services at MetLife, where she was responsible for the operations and service areas of retail life and annuity, long-term care and third-party management. In this capacity, she oversaw end-to-end operational support for new business, billing, remittance, compensation, claims and call centers, among other responsibilities.

About Equitable

Equitable, a principal franchise of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), has been one of America’s leading financial services providers since 1859. With the mission to help clients secure their financial well-being, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. Equitable has more than 8,000 employees and Equitable Advisors financial professionals and serves 2.8 million clients across the country. Please visit equitable.com for more information. Reference to the 1859 founding applies specifically and exclusively to Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company (NY, NY). Equitable Advisors is the brand name of Equitable Advisors, LLC (member FINRA, SIPC) (Equitable Financial Advisors in MI and TN). GE-5626734.1(04/23)

