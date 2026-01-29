Equity Lifestyle Properties Aktie
Equity LifeStyle Properties Q4 FFO Rises
(RTTNews) - Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) reported Wednesday that its fourth quarter funds from operations available for common stock and OP Unit holders rose to $156.70 million or $0.78 per unit from $152.98 million or $0.76 per unit last year.
Net income available for common stockholders for the fourth quarter was $100.46 million or $0.52 per share up from $95.98 million or $0.50 per share last year. Total revenues for the quarter increased to $373.87 million from $372.32 million last year.
Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.51 per share and revenues of $382.26 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company said its board has approved setting the annual dividend rate for 2026 at $2.17 per share of Common Stock, an increase of 5.3%, or $0.11, over the current $2.06 per share of Common Stock for 2025.
Looking ahead, the company expects net income per share to be in the range of $0.54 to $0.60 for the first-quarter and $2.06 to $2.16 for fiscal year 2026. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the first quarter and $2.03 per share for fiscal year 2026.
ELS closed the regular trading session at $61.92, down $0.98 or 1.56%. In after-hours trading, the stock slipped further to $61.52, a decline of $0.40 or 0.65% as of 6:17 PM EST.
