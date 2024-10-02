02.10.2024 07:00:00

EssilorLuxottica Completes Acquisition of Supreme® from VF Corporation

Paris, France and Denver, Colorado (USA) (October 2, 2024 – 7am CEST) – EssilorLuxottica, a global leader in the optical industry, announced that it has successfully closed the previously announced transaction to acquire the Supreme® brand from VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, for an aggregate base purchase price of $1.5 billion in cash subject to customary adjustments.

The transaction has been cleared by all relevant competition authorities.

Nachrichten