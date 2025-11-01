:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
01.11.2025 11:47:00
Etsy Is Getting a New CEO. Could This Be the Beginning of a Turnaround?
Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) has been one of the most disappointing stocks of the post-pandemic era.The online marketplace for handmade and vintage goods has struggled to return to growth after a surge of interest during the stay-at-home period. As a result, the stock is down 77% from its pandemic-era peak. It plunged in 2022 and has stayed down since then. The stock tumbled again on Wednesday, even as Etsy beat third-quarter estimates. Investors seemed to be spooked by the announcement that CEO Josh Silverman would be leaving the company after eight years.
