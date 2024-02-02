|
02.02.2024 07:35:03
Eurobattery Minerals announces last day for trading in BTU and the first day for trading in the warrants
Eurobattery Minerals AB's (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short: “Eurobattery” or the “Company”) rights issue of units has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The last day for trading in paid subscribed units ("BTU") is on 7 February 2024. Euroclear’s record date for conversion from BTU to shares and warrants is on 9 February 2024. The new shares and warrants are expected to be distributed to the respective shareholder’s VP account/depot on 13 February 2024. The first day of trading of the warrants of series TO4 (Ticker: BAT TO4) is on 13 February 2024 and they will be traded until and including 17 May 2024. The first day of trading of the warrants of series TO5 (Ticker: BAT TO5) is on 13 February 2024 and they will be traded until and including 16 October 2024.
For more information, please contact:
Roberto García Martínez – CEO
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com
About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.
Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.
Mentor
Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB: Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255, e-mail: info@augment.se.
