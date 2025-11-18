Eurobattery Minerals publishes interim report for Q3-2025 while advancing the San Juan tungsten project for production in 2026



EQS-Media / 18.11.2025 / 10:35 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 18 November 2025 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) today published its report for the third quarter 2025.

“The third quarter of 2025 was characterized by strategic progress and expansion. The agreement to acquire a majority stake in the San Juan wolfram mine represents an important step in diversifying our mineral portfolio and strengthening our position in Spain and in Europe. Eurobattery Minerals is now entering a new phase of growth, transitioning from a pure exploration company to one combining exploration and extraction. This marks a key milestone in our strategy to deliver responsibly sourced minerals essential for Europe’s sustainability transition. We continue to advance our ESG commitments, with a strong focus on environmental management, transparency, and local engagement to ensure our operations create long-term value for both stakeholders and communities,” comments Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals, regarding the third quarter of 2025.

Strategic and operational highlights Q3 2025

We take another important step with the Hautalampi project by submitting the requested supplementary documentation for the EPA.

Eurobattery Minerals signs an agreement with Tungsten San Juan S.L. to enter a majority stake in the San Juan wolfram mine in Galicia, Spain.

The company signs former CEO of leading Spanish wolfram project for Tungsten San Juan.

We continue the work at the San Juan Project in Galicia and commences archaeological studies.

Eurobattery Minerals sends tungsten ore from the San Juan mine for metallurgical testwork.

Key financial figures for Q3 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 0 thousand (Q3 2024: SEK 0 thousand).

Operating profit/loss after financial items totalled SEK -4,414 thousand (Q3 2024: SEK -4,464 thousand).

Earnings per share after financial items before dilution amounted to SEK -0.01 (Q3 2024: SEK -0.04).

Earnings per share after financial items after dilution amounted to SEK -0.005 (Q3 2024: SEK -0.03).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK -9,587 thousand (Q3 2024: SEK 269 thousand).

Detailed financial information

The Q3 report for 2025 of Eurobattery Minerals AB is available for download at the Company’s website and can be viewed in the attachment of the release (see below).

This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2025-11-18 10:30 am CET.

Language versions

Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in English, Swedish, and German for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company’s focus is to realize numerous mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner and more just world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: + 46 (0)8 503 015 50

E-mail: ca@mangold.se