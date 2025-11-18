Eurobattery Minerals Aktie
WKN DE: A2PG12 / ISIN: SE0012481570
|
18.11.2025 10:35:02
Eurobattery Minerals publishes interim report for Q3-2025 while advancing the San Juan tungsten project for production in 2026
|
Stockholm, 18 November 2025 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) today published its report for the third quarter 2025.
“The third quarter of 2025 was characterized by strategic progress and expansion. The agreement to acquire a majority stake in the San Juan wolfram mine represents an important step in diversifying our mineral portfolio and strengthening our position in Spain and in Europe. Eurobattery Minerals is now entering a new phase of growth, transitioning from a pure exploration company to one combining exploration and extraction. This marks a key milestone in our strategy to deliver responsibly sourced minerals essential for Europe’s sustainability transition. We continue to advance our ESG commitments, with a strong focus on environmental management, transparency, and local engagement to ensure our operations create long-term value for both stakeholders and communities,” comments Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals, regarding the third quarter of 2025.
Strategic and operational highlights Q3 2025
Key financial figures for Q3 2025
Detailed financial information
The Q3 report for 2025 of Eurobattery Minerals AB is available for download at the Company’s website and can be viewed in the attachment of the release (see below).
This information is information that Eurobattery Minerals is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 2025-11-18 10:30 am CET.
Language versions
Eurobattery Minerals AB publishes information in English, Swedish, and German for the convenience of our shareholders and stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancies or inconsistencies between the language versions, the English version shall prevail.
About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company’s focus is to realize numerous mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner and more just world.
Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.
Contacts
Contact Investor Relations
Mentor
End of Media Release
Additional features:
File: Interim Report EBM Jan-Sept 2025 (Q3)_EN
Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy
18.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2231710 18.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eurobattery Mineralsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Eurobattery Mineralsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eurobattery Minerals
|0,01
|0,00%