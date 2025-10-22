Eurobattery Minerals strengthens ESG through the Towards Sustainable Mining standard and a sustainability report



EQS-Media / 22.10.2025 / 08:20 CET/CEST



Stockholm, 22 October 2025 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the responsibility and sustainability of its mining operations at the Hautalampi battery mineral project in Finland are being monitored and developed using the internationally recognized Towards Sustainable Mining (“TSM”) standard. Our wholly owned subsidiary FinnCobalt Oy (“FinnCobalt”) has just gone through the latest auditing process, and the company profile has been updated on the TSM website. The Eurobattery Minerals Group is committed to the operating principles of the TSM mineral exploration responsibility system in Finland. FinnCobalt will also publish a sustainability report in December 2025.

The TSM program, coordinated in Finland by the Finnish Mining Association (FinnMin), provides a transparent and comparable framework for assessing environmental and social responsibility in the mining industry. By participating in the TSM initiative, FinnCobalt demonstrates its ongoing commitment to continuous improvement, transparency, and responsible mining practices aligned with both Finnish and EU sustainability goals.

“All human activity carries some degree of impact — the key question is how we minimize it,” says Ilari Kinnunen, Managing Director in Finland. “By strengthening our ESG base even further, FinnCobalt highlights the importance of transparent operations and maximum respect for the local communities and the environment. This approach aligns directly with the objectives of the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA), reinforcing responsible and traceable production of minerals within Europe while supporting the sustainability transition.”

FinnCobalt has just gone through the yearly auditing process for TSM and an updated profile for our Finnish subsidiary is now available on the official TSM website: kaivosvastuu.fi/en/exploration/2024-finncobalt-oy/. Both FinnCobalt and Eurobattery Minerals are committed to the operating principles of the mineral exploration responsibility system and we have informed all our personnel about the commitment.

“Responsible mining is the foundation of our strategy. Using the TSM standard helps us measure, improve, and communicate our sustainability performance in a credible and transparent way. This aligns perfectly with our vision — responsibly mined minerals, from Europe for Europe”, says Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals AB.

The Group is placing renewed focus on how it communicates its ESG work, ensuring that it is as transparent as possible so stakeholders can easily follow progress and outcomes. As part of this commitment, FinnCobalt will publish its first standalone sustainability report in December 2025, providing clear insights into our responsible mining practices and ongoing contributions to Europe´s sustainability transition.

For more information about TSM, visit: https://kaivosvastuu.fi/en/network/towards-sustainable-mining/

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company’s focus is to realize numerous mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner and more just world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

