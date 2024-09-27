"Wir fahren nach Berlin. Sie auch? Wählen Sie die besten Zertifikate-Anbieter und gewinnen eine Reise in die Hauptstadt." Ihr Volker Meinel, BNP Paribas-w-
27.09.2024 18:05:05

Eurobattery Minerals brings forward interim report for Q3 2024


EQS-Media / 27.09.2024 / 18:05 CET/CEST

On 16 September 2024, the Board of Directors of the mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short: “Eurobattery” or the “Company”) decided, subject to the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 16 October 2024, to carry out a rights issue of units in which the subscription period commences on 30 October and ends on 13 November 2024 (the “Rights issue”). In connection with this, it was communicated that members of the Company’s Board of Directors and management have entered into subscription commitments corresponding at least to their respective pro-rata shares in the Rights issue. To enable the key persons above to subscribe in the Rights issue, the Company has decided to bring forward the publication of the interim report for the third quarter of 2024 to 23 October 2024. The previously communicated date for publication of the interim report was 22 November 2024.

The reason for bringing forward the publication of the interim report is to enable persons discharging managerial responsibilities, who are subject to trading ban during a 30-day period before the publication of the interim report, to fulfil their subscription commitments and subscribe for units in the Rights issue.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and X as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez – CEO
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Contact investor relations

E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB
Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255
E-mail: info@augment.se



End of Media Release

Issuer: Eurobattery Minerals AB
Key word(s): Energy

27.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Eurobattery Minerals AB
114 56 Stockholm
Sweden
Phone: +49 151 6568 0361
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com
Internet: www.eurobatteryminerals.com
ISIN: SE0012481570
WKN: A2PG12
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1997687

 
End of News EQS Media

1997687  27.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1997687&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eurobattery Mineralsmehr Nachrichten