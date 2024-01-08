Eurobattery Minerals commences subscription period in the rights issue and invites to investor meeting



The Board of Directors of Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: BAT and Börse Stuttgart: EBM; in short: “Eurobattery” or the “Company”) decided on a rights issue of units amounting to approximately SEK 29.3 million (the “Rights issue”) on 22 November 2023, which was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 27 December 2023. The subscription period in the Rights issue commences today and ends on 22 January 2024. Due to the above, the Company invites to a digital investor meeting on 15 January 2024 where the Company’s CEO, Roberto García Martínez, will present Eurobattery and answer questions.



Invitation to the Company’s investor meeting

The CEO of Eurobattery, Roberto García Martínez, will be presenting the Company at an investor meeting on Monday 15 January 2024 between 5:00–6:00 PM CET. Shareholders and other stakeholders have the opportunity to follow the presentation in real-time and ask questions to the Company during the subsequent Q&A session or, alternatively, watch the event afterwards on Financial Hearings’ webcast.

Registrations for the investor meeting are made on the following link: https://ir.financialhearings.com/eurobattery-minerals-2024. The webcast offers availability to ask written questions.

If you wish to ask oral questions through teleconference, please register on the following link: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5001875. After the registration, you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference with the option to ask questions.

Please note that the investor meeting will be held in English.

The terms in brief

Subscription price: SEK 0.80 per unit (SEK 0.40 per share, the warrants are obtained free of charge).

Gross volume: Approximately SEK 29.3 million in the event of a full subscription in the Rights issue, and an additional approximately SEK 29.3–36.6 million in the event of full exercise of the corresponding warrants.

Terms: One (1) share held on the record date gives one (1) unit right. One (1) unit right entitles to subscription for one (1) unit. One (1) unit consists of two (2) shares, one (1) warrant of series TO4 and one (1) warrant of series TO5.

Trading in unit rights at NGM Nordic SME: 8 January – 17 January 2024.

Subscription period: 8 January – 22 January 2024.

Estimated date for announcement of the outcome of the Rights issue: 24 January 2024.

Securement: 75.0 per cent (approximately SEK 22.0 million) through subscription commitments and underwriting commitments. Neither the subscription commitments nor the underwriting commitments are secured by bank guarantees, escrow funds, pledge or similar arrangements.

The terms and conditions of the Rights issue are included in the Company's EU growth prospectus, which was published on 3 January 2024. The prospectus and subscription form are available on the Company's issue site, https://investors.eurobatteryminerals.com/en/rights-issue-2024/, during the subscription period.

Advisers

Augment Partners AB is acting as the financial advisor and Advokatfirman Schjødt is acting as the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the transaction.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.



For more information, please contact:

Roberto García Martínez – CEO

E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com

Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB: Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255, e-mail: info@augment.se.