Eurofins MET Labs Recognized for Instrumental Support in Intuitive Machines’ IM-1 Lunar Mission

Eurofins MET Labs, part of the global network of Eurofins (Paris:ERF) laboratories and a global leader in product safety approvals and regulatory certification, has been officially recognized by Intuitive Machines for their crucial contribution to their IM-1 lunar mission. In a significant gesture of acknowledgment, Intuitive Machines has etched the Eurofins MET Labs name onto the lunar lander, symbolizing their lasting contribution to this groundbreaking mission.

Photo Credit: Intuitive Machines – Nick Rios

The Intuitive Machines IM-1 mission, launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:05 a.m. EST, Thursday, February 15, 2024. It reached its intended orbit approximately 48 minutes later and established first communication with the lander at 1:59 a.m. EST.

The mission represents a pivotal venture within NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative. The CLPS initiative is a foundational element of NASA's broader Artemis program and aims to foster the development of commercial lunar capabilities.

Eurofins MET Labs was instrumental in this mission, leveraging its expertise to ensure the IM-1 Lander meets the stringent safety and quality standards essential for space exploration. The Eurofins MET Labs Environmental Simulation Lab in Baltimore, MD carried out the comprehensive testing and certification of the IM-1 Lander's components and systems.

Eurofins MET Labs holds accreditations from both the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA). Their comprehensive solutions span Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC), environmental, and safety testing and certification.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a diversified space company focused on space exploration. Intuitive Machines supplies space products and services to support sustained robotic and human exploration to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Intuitive Machines’ products and services are offered through its four business units: Lunar Access Services, Orbital Services, Lunar Data Services, and Space Products and Infrastructure. For more information, please visit intuitivemachines.com.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins MET Labs is part of the global network of Eurofins laboratories.

Eurofins is Testing for Life. The Eurofins network of companies believes that it is a global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and agroscience contract research services. It is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, and in the support of clinical studies, as well as in biopharma contract development and manufacturing. It also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With over 61,000 staff across a network of ca. 900 laboratories in 61 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

