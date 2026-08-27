European Shares Mostly Lower On US Inflation Concerns

(RTTNews) - European stocks were mostly lower on Thursday as lingering geopolitical tension as well as uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's rate outlook overshadowed upbeat earnings results and guidance from Nvidia.

After firmer-than-expected U.S. inflation data kept expectations for a Fed rate hike by year-end live, investors now await Fed Chair Kevin Warsh's Jackson Hole speech for further direction.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dipped 0.4 percent to 653.76 after ending little changed on Wednesday.

The German DAX edged up 0.2 percent after a survey showed German consumer confidence is set to improve in September, driven by income expectations and willingness to save.

The forward-looking GfK consumer sentiment index rose to -26.6 in September from -29.4 in August.

France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both fell around 0.8 percent.

In corporate news, Pernod Ricard shares slumped 5 percent. The French spirits and wine group reported a 3.9 percent drop in annual sales for fiscal 2026, citing weak demand in China and the United States.

Swedish medical technology company Elekta tumbled 5.3 percent after reporting weaker-than-expected first-quarter sales.

Belgian insurer Ageas fell about 1 percent after the combined ratio deteriorated to 95.2 percent in the first half of 2026 from 92.1 percent a year ago due to weather-related claims in Europe.

Halfords Group soared 9.5 percent after the British bicycles and car parts retailer forecast 2027 profit ahead of market expectations.

Betting firm Plus500 gained 1 percent after launching a new $100 million share buyback.

Insurer Prudential declined 2.4 percent after reporting a slowdown in new business profit growth.