European Stocks Close Mixed After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Wednesday with investors assessing the Middle East situation amid reports Iran and the U.S. have some disagreements with regard to certain points in the peace deal, in addition to reacting to some corporate news from the region.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.08%. The UK's FTSE 100 climbed 0.31% and Germany's DAX moved up 0.54%, while France's CAC 40 slipped 0.62%. Switzerland's SMI ended with a strong gain of nearly 1.5%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Türkiye closed with sharp to moderate losses.

Denmark and Ireland ended higher, while Greece, Iceland, Netherlands and Sweden closed flat.

In the UK market, real estate stocks turned in a fine performance, while bank and mining stocks closed weak.

Segro led the pack of gainers in the real estate sector with a hefty gain of 17.5% after rejecting a £12.6bn takeover bid from larger U.S. rival Prologis.

Games Workshop surged 7.2%, Barratt Redrow climbed 6.7% and Tritax Big Box RIET moved up nearly 6.5%. Howden Joinery Group, Persimmon, Kingfisher, Haleon, British Land and Land Securities gained 4%-6%.

Associated British Foods, Marks & Spencer, St. James's Place, Whitbread, LondonMetric Property, Smith & Nephew, Croda International, IAG, Reckitt Benckiser, United Utilities, Tesco, Admiral Group, Rentokil Initial and Bunzl also moved up sharply.

Variety store and garden center operator B&M European Value Retail climbed notably higher after appointing Atheeq Akbar as its next chief financial officer.

Berkeley Group Holdings shares rose sharply after the British housebuilder posted annual results in line with the guidance reiterated on 1 April.

Primary Health Properties rallied nearly 3.5%. The healthcare property investor said it is in advanced discussions over a potential contribution of its private hospital portfolio to a new joint venture.

Endeavour Mining, BP, Metlen Energy & Metals, Fresnillo, Anglo American Plc, Glencore, Antofagasta, Lion Finance Group, Investec, Airtel Africa and Babcock International shed 2%-4%.

Shell, Standard Chartered, IG Group Holdings, Prudential, Natwest Group, Rio Tinto, Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC Holdings also ended notably lower.

In the German market, MTU Aero Engines rallied 6%. Qiagen, Beiersdorf, Merck, Zalando, Symrise, Adidas, Vonovia, Henkel, Bayer and Brenntag gained 2.5%-4.3%. Fresenius Medical Care, Continental and Gea Group also moved notably higher.

Rheinmetall tanked more than 19% on reports Germany is reportedly planning to scrap a multi-billion-euro project to build the F126 frigates. The company was expected to become the lead contractor of the F126 frigate program in a deal worth as much as 12.8 billion euros.

Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen, RWE, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens Energy, Commerzbank, Infineon, E.ON and Deutsche Boerse lost 1%-2.5%.

In the French market, Saint-Gobain climbed about 3.3%. Danone, Michelin, Pernod Ricard, Eurofins Scientific, Safran, Bureau Veritas, Accor and Air Liquide gained 2%-3%.

Luxury stocks L'Oreal, LVMH, Hermes International and Kering also posted strong gains.

Teleperformance, ArcelorMittal, TotalEnergies, Stellantis, Engie, Societe Generale, Thales and Veolia Environment ended notably lower.

A report from the Ifo Institute showed Germany's Ifo Business Climate Index increased to 85.6 in June, the highest in three months, compared to an upwardly revised 85 in May and in line with market expectations.

The current conditions gauge rose to 87 from 86.1, above forecasts of 86. The expectations index also improved to 84.1 from 83.9, but fell short of expectations of 85.