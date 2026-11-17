(RTTNews) - European stocks tumbled on Tuesday and several markets dropped to multi-week lows, amid caution ahead of Nvidia's earnings announcement, and rising concerns about Middle East tensions.

Markets were also weighed down by the political situation in France, and uncertainty about the sustainability of the AI-driven data center boom amid reports the United States is looking to tighten restrictions on China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.

China's Foreign Ministry slammed the U.S. move a typical act of economic coercion and long-arm jurisdiction, adding that China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its own legitimate rights and interests.

Analysts said the prospect of tighter U.S. curbs will likely overshadow talks when U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet at a summit in Shenzhen on Thursday.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 0.81%. The UK's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 closed lower by 0.79%, 0.85% and 0.92%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI shed 1.43%.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Turkiye ended with sharp to moderate losses.

Czech Republic and Russia closed higher, while Iceland ended flat.

In the UK market, Experian, St. James's Place, British American Tobacco, The Sage Group, Burberry Group, Metlen Energy & Metals, IG Group Holdings, Standard Chartered, Polar Capital Technology, GSK and Pershing Square Holdings lost 3%-4.5%.

Weir, WPP, Airtel Africa, Computacenter, Relx, Halma, AutoTrader Group, Barclays, Informa, BAE Systems, Diploma, Convatec Group, Marks & Spencer and Lion Finance also declined sharply.

In the German market, Deutsche Bank ended nearly 6% down.

SAP dropped 5.6%. Hochtief, RWE, BASF, Siemens Energy, Daimler Truck Holding, MTU Aero Engines, Mercedes-Benz, Continental, Scout24, E.ON, Allianz, Bayer, Commerzbank, Gea Group and Deutsche Boerse were among the other major losers.

In the French market, luxury stocks Hermes International, Kering and LVMH ended down 4.8%, 3.7% and 2.7%, respectively.

Dassault Systemes ended 4.7% down. Capgemini, Teleperformance, EssilorLuxottica, STMicroElectronics, Eurofins Scientific, Michelin, Publicis Groupe and Bouygues lost 2%-4%.

Sanofi, Stellantis, Schneider Electric, BNP Paribas, Engie, Orange, ArcelorMittal, Veolia Environment, Thales, Edenred, Carrefour, Legrand and Societe Generale also ended notably lower.

Data released by the Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW) showed Germany's ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment climbed to 35.6 in November, up from 28.1 in October and well above market expectations of 29.0. This marked its highest level since February, suggesting that the German economy remains on a gradual recovery path.

Meanwhile, the assessment of current economic conditions improved again, rising 2.7 points to -33.2, its highest level since April 2023.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment in the Euro Area rose by 8 points from the previous month to 26.5 in November, its highest level in three months and firmly above market consensus for a softer increase to 19.1.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics showed the the UK unemployment rate declined unexpectedly in the third quarter while job vacancies fell notably and wage growth moderated, reflecting mixed inflationary pressures from labor market dynamics.

The ILO unemployment rate fell to 4.6% in the third quarter from 4.7% in the prior period.. The rate was forecast to remain stable at 4.7%.

Payroll employees decreased 34,000 from the last month to 30.2 million in October. During August to October, vacancies logged a decline of 22,000 from the prior period, marking the biggest quarterly fall since May to July 2025.

Average earnings excluding bonuses increased 3.5% in the third quarter, which was a slight decrease on the previous three-month period, when it was 3.7%.