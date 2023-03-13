Eutelsat Communications: PCTV scales up Video services across Latin America with multi-year agreement on EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite

Regulatory News:

PCTV, a subsidiary of Mexico’s leading cable operator Megacable Comunicaciones, has once again boosted its capacity on Eutelsat Communications’ (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite through a multi-year agreement. Further strengthening a decade-long partnership between PCTV and Eutelsat, this new agreement expands PCTV’s Video services from Mexico to countries across the entire Latin American region.

PCTV is an innovative content producer and distributor, offering a wide range of integrated media solutions to accompany their clients. The company operates a Video distribution platform at 117° West, delivering TV channels to cable head-ends in Mexico and across Latin America. The new resources on EUTELSAT 117 West A will allow PCTV to provide a broader range of Video services, extending their current reach by accessing new and untapped markets.

Eutelsat’s 117° West location is the premium TV neighbourhood for Latin America, offering pan-regional distribution of major networks and content providers. With an extremely strong cable head-end penetration, over 92% of the top pay-TV operators in Latin America receive their content from 117° West. Around 400 TV channels, 80 in HD, are currently distributed to over 45 million TV homes. 117° West is also a growing free-to-air TV neighbourhood with 100 TV channels broadcasting in the clear, including channels from key regional public and private broadcasters.

Commenting on the contract, José Ignacio González-Núñez, Eutelsat Americas Video SVP, said: "Drawing on the ongoing success of our partnership with one of our most prominent clients in Mexico, Eutelsat is committed to further consolidating such relationships not only through satellite services, but also with more comprehensive, tailored solutions leveraging PCTV´s experience as a performant cable operator throughout Latin America. We are proud of PCTV’s continued trust in our fleet and service.”

Jorge Alejandro Tanaka, PCTV’s CEO and Head of Content Generation and Marketing at Grupo Megacable, added: "The partnership between PCTV and Eutelsat sets a clear roadmap for us to stay at the forefront of our industry by providing us with access to their extensive, reliable and performant content delivery solutions, including state-of-the-art satellites in the region. With this deal, PCTV pairs its innovative video teleport with Eutelsat product portfolio, and I am sure this will maintain our market leadership and assure that our Video distribution and contribution services exceed customer needs in every targeted sector.”

