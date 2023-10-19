Eutelsat Group Announces Ambitious Targets to Reduce Its Carbon Impact and Fight Climate Change

Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris, London Stock Exchange, ETL), one of the world's leading satellite communications operators, is unwavering in its commitment to combatting global warming and has outlined a set of ambitious targets to reduce the environmental impact of all its operations, aligning itself with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

By 2030, the Group is committed to reducing its energy-related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (Scopes 1+2) by 50% compared to the 2021 baseline year. In order to achieve its targets, the Group plans to:

increase the proportion of renewable energies in its overall energy consumption, notably through the procurement of lower-carbon energy for several of the key operational facilities. as well as expand electricity generation capacity from solar panels owned and operated at its teleports in France, Italy, Portugal, and Mexico and optimize electrical consumption at teleports by replacing and renewing obsolete equipment

The Group will shortly submit these targets to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), in order to provide an independent assessment and validation of these targets.

In addition, the Group is launching a detailed re-assessment of its Scope 3 emissions to be conducted in 2024. Since 2021 the Group has been reporting its full Scope 3 emissions, including the impact of the geostationary satellite fleet (GEO). In the future, and following the integration of OneWeb in its operations, Eutelsat Group will enhance its Scope 3 calculations to include the LEO satellite constellation and the associated ground infrastructure, principally the Satellite Network Portals (SNPs). This holistic approach reflects the Group’s dedication to understanding its carbon footprint, enhancing its sustainability efforts and contributing to the global fight against climate change.

"In a world marked by critical environmental challenges, Eutelsat Group is dedicated to implementing ambitious measures to reduce its energy-related emissions and safeguard the environment, both on Earth and in space. We firmly believe that integrating environmental considerations at the core of our business is imperative for ensuring the long-term success of our operations and drive sustainable value creation” states Jean-Hubert Lenotte, Chief Strategy and Resources Officer, Executive Committee Member.

Full details of our actions and progress in the area of sustainability can be found on our website: Corporate Responsibility | Eutelsat and in Eutelsat's Extra-Financial Performance Statement: https://www.eutelsat.com/files/PDF/csr/Eutelsat-DPEF-2022-23%20ENG.pdf

1 Scope 1: Direct GHG emissions that result from activities

Scope 2: GHG Emissions from energy purchased

Scope 3: All indirect GHG emissions from sources not owned or directly controlled by the company

2 Science Based Targets initiative: https://sciencebasedtargets.org/about-us#what-we-do

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231019824827/en/