EVgo Doubles Down on Commitment to Begin NACS Deployments in 2024

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) ("EVgo” or the "Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that the Company will begin to deploy North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors – currently in the process of being standardized as SAE J3400 – on its fast charging network later this year.

As part of its commitment to serve all EVs, stations included in the roll-out will serve both CCS and NACS vehicles. Deployments will begin in key markets with high NACS vehicle penetration, enabling the Company to maximize charger utilization. Overall utilization on the EVgo network in the first quarter of 2024 was approximately 19%, up from approximately 9% in the first quarter of 2023.

"The seismic shift in the competitive landscape for EV charging has opened new opportunities to drive usage on the EVgo network and accelerate our network expansion by fostering new site host partnerships,” said Badar Khan, CEO of EVgo. "EVgo had previously identified more than 100,000 potential stalls with strategic site host partners, and with recent industry changes, we welcome further dialogue with our current and potential partners on how we can collaborate to deploy more fast charging infrastructure in convenient locations for drivers.”

EVgo’s NACS roll-out will be unique given the network’s proliferation of high-power 350kW chargers that require liquid cooled cable technology. Today, nearly 40% of EVgo’s stalls are powered by a 350kW charger – almost double the percentage a year ago – to best serve vehicle models with the most advanced battery technology and high peak charge rates.

Both Tesla and future non-Tesla NACS vehicles will be able to take advantage of Autocharge+, EVgo’s streamlined payment feature that allows drivers to plug in and initiate a charge without the use of an app, credit card, or RFID card. Autocharge+ mirrors the Plug and Charge experience and is available to over 50 vehicle models, including all Tesla models today that are compatible with the CCS adapter made by Tesla.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "proposed,” "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the anticipated timeframe for EVgo to begin deploying NACS connectors; the anticipated benefits of those deployments, including higher utilization, an expanded network footprint, the development of new site host partnerships, and an increase in customers who are Tesla EV owners; and the technological capabilities of EVgo’s charging stations, including the ability to serve CCS and NACS vehicles and facilitate payment via EVgo’s Autocharge+ payment feature. These statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties and on the current expectations of EVgo’s management, and are not predictions of actual performance. See "Risk Factors” in EVgo’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 6, 2024, as well as its other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on EVgo’s website at investors.evgo.com, and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to EVgo as of the date hereof, and EVgo does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

