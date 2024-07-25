EVgo Expands Leadership Team with Seasoned Industry Talent

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) ("EVgo” or the "Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced it has expanded its leadership team with a strong bench of experienced talent from Tesla and General Motors. Former Tesla charging team leaders Martin Sukup and Jeff Inhofer joined EVgo earlier this month, with Sukup taking on the role of Executive Vice President of Engineering and Inhofer serving as the Vice President of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Engineering. Effective August 12, 2024, General Motors veteran Alex Keros will join EVgo as Senior Vice President of Product.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725984808/en/

EVgo Hires Experienced Industry Talent from Tesla and General Motors

Altogether, these new additions to the leadership team will further cement EVgo’s positioning as the charging network of choice for EV drivers amid a shifting competitive landscape. Bringing their extensive expertise in product, engineering, EV charging hardware and software, these leaders will accelerate EVgo’s efforts to develop next generation charging architecture that is designed to deliver an elevated customer experience while achieving new cost efficiencies.

"As the EV charging industry evolves, it is imperative that we not only invest in network enhancements, but also recruit best-in-class talent that will enable us to continue to deliver a superior charging experience for EV drivers,” said Dennis Kish, President of EVgo. "By expanding our leadership team with seasoned automotive and engineering experts, EVgo will continue to innovate and build out our customer-centric network for the nation’s rapidly growing population of EV drivers, who are increasingly relying on public infrastructure for their charging needs.”

Sukup comes to EVgo after 14 years at Tesla. He held leadership positions at Tesla in residential product architecture and charging systems where he delivered multiple generations of Superchargers, as well as other AC charging and residential energy products. Sukup will be responsible for EVSE hardware and software, data management, reliability, and quality.

Inhofer will work on developing the next generations of EVSE for the EVgo charging network. In his 10 years at Tesla, he developed products for the global Supercharger network and later moved to Tesla’s solar engineering team to support residential solar installations.

Keros spent nearly 18 years at General Motors commercializing advanced technology and establishing new business models to enable the deployment of EVs, fuel cells, shared mobility, and charging infrastructure. He will soon join EVgo to focus on product and services strategy, including market research and defining product requirements to ensure a seamless customer experience.

For more information about the EVgo charging network, visit www.evgo.com.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in electric vehicle charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. EVgo is one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, featuring over 1,000 fast charging locations across more than 35 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725984808/en/