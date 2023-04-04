EVgo Selected by California Energy Commission for Proposed Awards of $6.6 Million to Deploy More Than 100 New DC Fast Charging Stalls Across 17 Locations

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced it has been selected for proposed awards of $6.6 million from the California Energy Commission’s (CEC) California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP) 2.0 program. The funding is designed to aid the deployment of fast charging infrastructure in the central and eastern regions of California through the Golden State Priority Project (GSPP), which provides rebates for the installation of DC fast chargers capable of at least 150kW, focusing exclusively on disadvantaged community or low-income community census tracts. With the rebate, EVgo will be deploying high-power 350kW chargers at each of the locations supported through this program as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering a best-in-class charging experience.

"EVgo recognizes the ongoing importance of public-private partnerships to enable rapid EV adoption, and the California Energy Commission is a true leader in incenting market acceleration and private sector investment through programs like CALeVIP 2.0,” said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer at EVgo. "EVgo and the CEC share a commitment to Electric for All that includes ensuring fast charging infrastructure is distributed equitably and installed in communities across demographics and geographies.”

Launched in January 2023, the GSPP was the first project available through CALeVIP 2.0 with a focus on equity and swift charger installation. With the proposed funding, EVgo will build more than 100 DC fast charging stalls across 17 locations in central and eastern California, including Fresno, Hayward, Manteca, El Cerrito, Antioch and San Jose. More than 40% of EVgo’s existing fast charging network in California is located in disadvantaged and/or low-income census tracts, and with these 17 fast charging projects, EVgo can bring more convenient and affordable charging solutions to neighborhoods that will benefit most from the electrification of transportation.

In addition to its focus on equity, GSPP incorporates a number of public funding best practices, including a focus on higher-power equipment and project readiness, prioritizing projects likely to be able to deliver near-term results for Californians.

