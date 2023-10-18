EVgo to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 8, 2023

EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO), ("EVgo” or the "Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. This release will be followed by a webcast hosted by members of the EVgo management team at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET).

EVgo Third Quarter 2023 Webcast

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET)

Live Webcast: https://investors.evgo.com/events-and-presentations

The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing:

Toll Free: (888) 340-5044 (for U.S. callers)

Toll/International: (646) 960-0363 (for callers outside the U.S.)

Conference ID: 6304708

An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of EVgo’s website.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since 2019, EVgo has purchased renewable energy certificates to match the electricity that powers its network. As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network includes more than 900 fast charging locations, 60 metropolitan areas and 30 states. EVgo continues to add more DC fast charging locations across the U.S., including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

