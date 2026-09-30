30.09.2026 14:52:03

Evogene Gets 180-day Nasdaq Extension To Regain Compliance

(RTTNews) - Israeli computational chemistry company Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), announced on Wednesday that it has received an additional 180 days from Nasdaq to regain compliance with the minimum $1 bid price requirement.

Evogene said Nasdaq staff determined the company is eligible until March 29, 2027 to meet the rule, after failing to comply by September 28. The company will regain compliance, if its shares close at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during the period.

Evogene said its shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'EVGN' and remain listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The company added that continued Nasdaq listing is a priority and it may consider options including a reverse share split if needed.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Evogene were down 0.02 percent, changing hands at $0.4099, after closing Tuesday's regular session 7.89 percent higher.

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