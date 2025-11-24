Fagron Aktie

Fagron für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0M103 / ISIN: BE0003874915

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
24.11.2025 08:32:22

Fagron Announces Acquisitions Of Amara And Magilab

(RTTNews) - Fagron (FAGR.BR) announced acquisitions of a book of business from Amara, and Magilab. Amara is a player in the compounding sector, operating raw materials in Poland. Magilab is a specialized player in the hospital pharmacy segment of Hungary's compounding raw materials market. The combined purchase price amounts to approximately 26 million euros.

Fagron has secured a new credit facility with PGIM totaling up to $225 million with maturities up to 15 years. An initial $125 million has already been drawn. Also, the California State Board of Pharmacy granted the license to FSS Boston, Massachusetts, to ship compounding medication to the state.

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron, said: "Obtaining the California license for our FSS Boston facility will allow us to fully integrate our FSS operation in the U.S. while reinforcing our presence in one of the largest healthcare markets within the country and unlock significant opportunities with new customers."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fagron SAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Fagron SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fagron SA 21,35 5,43% Fagron SA

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

07:52 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher erwartet -- Asiens Börsen am Montag freundlich -- Feiertag in Japan
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt werden Zuschläge erwartet. In Fernost sind zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen