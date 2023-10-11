|
11.10.2023 07:12:18
Family Dollar Recalls Certain OTC Drugs, Medical Devices
(RTTNews) - Variety store chain Family Dollar, Inc., affiliated to Dollar Tree Inc., is recalling certain over-the-counter or OTC drugs and medical devices regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as they were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements.
The retail-level product recall involves drugs and devices under multiple brands including Colgate products, Vicks, Benadryl as well as pregnancy tests, and At Home Marijuana Test Strip, among others.
These items were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements by Family Dollar and inadvertently shipped to certain stores on or around June 1, 2023 through September 21, 2023. These items were sold at those stores between June 1, 2023 and October 4, 2023.
The recalled products were distributed to 23 states, including AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, ID, KS, LA, MS, MT, ND, NE, NM, NV, OK, OR, SD, TX, UT, WA, and WY.
As of now, the company has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to the recalled products.
Family Dollar has notified its affected stores to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product, while customers are urged to return any such product to the store where they were purchased.
Family Dollar last year had recalled certain Colgate products as well as OTC medical products as they too were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements. The company also had called back certain drug, device, cosmetic, and food products regulated by the FDA citing potential Salmonella contamination due to the presence of rodents and rodent activity.
In similar incidents, Scynexis Inc. in late September recalled antifungal drug Brexafemme (ibrexafungerp tablets) from the market and placed a temporary hold on clinical studies of ibrexafungerp, citing cross contamination concerns.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dollar Tree Incmehr Nachrichten
|
10.10.23
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.23
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.23
|NASDAQ-Handel: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 mittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.23
|S&P 500-Wert Dollar Tree-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Dollar Tree eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.23
|Zuversicht in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
06.10.23
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 steigt zum Ende des Freitagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
06.10.23
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.23
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Dollar Tree Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dollar Tree Inc
|100,30
|1,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll im Blick: US-Anleger sorgen für Plus zum Handelsende -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet Handelstag in der Gewinnzone -- Anleger in Asien letztlich in Kauflaune
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Mittwoch Gewinne zu sehen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es nach schwachem Start zu einer Erholung. An den US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte eine feste Entwicklung. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte aufwärts.