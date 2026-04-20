Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Aktie

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40L1K / ISIN: US3073598852

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20.04.2026 08:30:06

Faraday Future Closes $45 Mln Financing To Fund EAI Robotics, Super One

(RTTNews) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFAI), a California-based Embodied AI or EAI ecosystem company, said that it has closed a $45 million financing deal with a U.S. institutional investor to advance its EAI ecosystem strategy, covering robotics, EV operations, and phased delivery of the FX Super one.

The company said that it received the full amount the same day itself. Under the terms, $15 million was funded directly via a first note and $30 million was placed in a controlled deposit account tied to a second note.

According to Faraday Future, redemptions cannot begin for six months and may then occur in installments over 18 months, in cash or stock depending on business conditions. Conversion pricing said to be lower of the prior day's close or the five-day VWAP, it added. 

The company said that as per the terms of the deal, the notes are capped at 19.99 percent of outstanding Class A shares unless securing stockholders approval for more. Up to 5 percent of daily trading volume may be redeemed if the share price exceeds the Nasdaq minimum by at least 15 percent, Faraday Future said. 

Faraday Future said that it also flagged three proposals for the 2026 annual meeting, which include a 45 percent increase in authorized shares, or roughly 140 million, with 120 million reserved for the financing; a reverse stock split as a last-resort tool to maintain Nasdaq listing and governance changes, including the appointment of founding member Jerry Wang and Lucky Jiang as executive directors.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Faraday were gaining 0.03 percent after hours at $0.2972, after closing Friday's regular trading 1.46 percent lower at $0.2971.

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