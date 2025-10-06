Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Aktie
WKN DE: A40L1K / ISIN: US3073598852
|
06.10.2025 03:11:52
Faraday Future Finalizes U.S. Assembly Plan For FX Super One Ahead Of Year-End Rollout
(RTTNews) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFAI), also known as FF, announced that it has finalized the U.S. production assembly plan for the FX Super One. Bridge partners and supply chain collaborators will now begin supplying components for the production assembly phase, as the entire team works toward the milestone of rolling out the first U.S.-version FX Super One by year-end.
In addition to finalizing the production assembly plan, the FX Super One has been undergoing testing, development, and validation in both the U.S. and UAE. With the UAE launch scheduled for October 28 and deliveries beginning as early as November, global teams are working intensively to complete all pre-launch preparations. This week, validation of key third-party applications for the UAE version was successfully completed.
According to Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, the Trump administration is reportedly considering a significant tariff reduction for major automobile producers that manufacture or assemble vehicles in the United States. If implemented, this policy could deliver tangible benefits to the U.S. advanced manufacturing and automotive industries. It would ease cost pressures for domestic manufacturers and signal America's strong commitment to supporting local innovation and production.
