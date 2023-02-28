|
28.02.2023 22:05:00
Farmers National Banc Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
On February 28, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: FMNB) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share, representing a 6.25% increase over the same period last year. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of March 10, 2023, and is payable to shareholders on March 31, 2023.
ABOUT FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.
Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $4.1 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 65 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Portage, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver, Butler, Allegheny, Jefferson, Clarion, Venango, Clearfield, Mercer, Elk and Crawford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets. Total wealth management assets under care at December 31, 2022 are $3.0 billion. Farmers National Insurance, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, offers a variety of insurance products.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230227005903/en/
