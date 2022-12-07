Farmers National Bank Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ: FMNB) announced today the hiring of Michael Matuszak as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer.

Matuszak, most recently with Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as Vice President, Cloud Services & CISO, has more than 25 years of experience in operations, facilities, cybersecurity and software development throughout the financial services, insurance and healthcare industries. He also holds certifications in Six Sigma and ITIL.

In his role as COO, Matuszak will develop, refine and implement corporate-wide operational strategies and tactics that maximize efficiencies and reporting procedures.

"We are thrilled to welcome Myke into the Farmers Family. With his extensive background and experience, we believe Myke is the perfect choice to execute strategic priorities and drive process improvement for our stakeholders,” states Kevin Helmick, President and CEO of Farmers.

Matuszak is a native of Northeast Ohio and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in technical communications from Bowling Green State University.

ABOUT Farmers National Banc CORP.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $4.1 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 46 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets and Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Total wealth management assets under care at September 30, 2022 were $2.9 billion.

