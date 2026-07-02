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02.07.2026 15:44:27

FCA ordered to partly suspend car finance compensation scheme

Court orders financial watchdog to halt parts of £9.1bn scheme until challenges are heard, delaying payoutsBusiness live – latest updatesThe UK’s financial watchdog has been forced to partly suspend its £9.1bn car finance compensation scheme, delaying payouts for millions of motorists.The Financial Conduct Authority had expected the scheme would this year start paying out £830 on average to those affected by the motor finance scandal, in which drivers were overcharged for loans as a result of commission payments between lenders and car dealers between 2007 and 2024. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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