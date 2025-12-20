Cytokinetics Aktie

Cytokinetics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W1KK / ISIN: US23282W6057

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.12.2025 03:03:49

FDA Approves Cytokinetics' MYQORZO For Treatment Of Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

(RTTNews) - Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved MYQORZO (aficamten) tablets in 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg strengths for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM). The therapy is indicated to improve functional capacity and symptoms in patients living with this condition. MYQORZO is an allosteric and reversible inhibitor of cardiac myosin motor activity. By inhibiting myosin, MYQORZO reduces cardiac contractility and left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) obstruction in patients with oHCM.

The full U.S. Prescribing Information for MYQORZO includes a Boxed WARNING regarding the risk of heart failure. MYQORZO can reduce left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and may cause heart failure due to systolic dysfunction. Echocardiogram assessments are required before and during treatment to monitor for systolic dysfunction. Initiation of MYQORZO is not recommended in patients with LVEF below 55%. Dose adjustments are required if LVEF falls below 50% and remains at or above 40%. Treatment should be interrupted if LVEF drops below 40% or if patients experience heart failure symptoms or worsening clinical status.

Because of the risk of heart failure due to systolic dysfunction, MYQORZO will be available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS), known as the MYQORZO REMS Program.

MYQORZO is expected to become available in the United States in the second half of January 2026.

CYTK closed trading on Friday, at $62.72, reflecting a gain of $0.52 or 0.84% during regular market hours. In after-hours trading, the stock moved lower to $62.05, down $0.67 or 1.06%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cytokinetics Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cytokinetics Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cytokinetics Inc 52,50 3,96% Cytokinetics Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:07 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04:31 KW 51: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
19.12.25 KW 51: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.12.25 Staatsinsolvenz: Das sind die größten Pleiteweltmeister
14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- ATX beendet Handel auf Rekordhoch -- DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten zum Wochenende Gewinne. Die Wall Street legte kräftig zu. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen