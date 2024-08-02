|
02.08.2024 15:57:48
FDA Greenlights Agilent's MAGE-A4 IHC 1F9 PharmDx For Use With Newly Approved TECELRA
(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) on Friday announced that it has obtained FDA approval for MAGE-A4 IHC 1F9 pharmDx, a diagnostic tool designed to identify patients with synovial sarcoma who may be eligible for treatment with newly approved TECELRA, a MAGE-A4-directed engineered TCR T-Cell therapy.
MAGE-A4 IHC 1F9 pharmDx is an immunohistochemistry (IHC) assay that detects MAGE-A4 expression in formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) synovial sarcoma tissue and is the first in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tool for MAGE-A4 available on the market.
TECELRA, developed by Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) received FDA approval under accelerated approval pathway as recently as yesterday for advanced MAGE-A4+synovial sarcoma in adults with certain human leukocyte antigens (HLA) types who have received prior chemotherapy.
Lou Welebob, vice president and general manager of Agilent's Pathology Division, said, "MAGE-A4 plays a significant role in cancer research and holds promise as a therapeutic target. The FDA's approval of Agilent's MAGE-A4 IHC 1F9 pharmDx will expand treatment options for individuals diagnosed with synovial sarcoma."
A is currently trading at $139.62, down 3.24%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Agilent Technologies Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Agilent Technologies Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Agilent Technologies Inc.
|131,04
|0,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht fällt schlechter als erwartet aus: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich leichter ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich mit heftigen Abgaben -- Asiens Märkte schließen tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche deutlich nach. An den US-Börsen ging es kräftig abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost schlossen den Handel mit deutlich tieferen Notierungen ab.