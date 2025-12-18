Federal Signal To Buy Mega Corporation For $45.5 Mln In Cash

(RTTNews) - Federal Signal Corporation (FSS), an environmental and safety solutions provider, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire Mega Corporation, a maker of specialty vehicles and equipment for metal extraction and construction firms, for $45.5 million in cash. The purchase price includes the acquisition of Mega's production site in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The acquisition is expected to add to the earnings of the acquirer in 2026.

Jennifer L. Sherman, CEO of Federal Signal, said: "The acquisition of Mega enhances our depth in the global metal extraction support equipment market and represents a compelling strategic fit with our existing Ground Force and TowHaul businesses. We have followed Mega for many years and see this acquisition as a logical extension of our growing metal extraction support vertical within our specialty vehicle platform."

The transaction is anticipated to be closed in the first quarter of 2026.

For 2024, Mega had reported net sales of around $40 million.