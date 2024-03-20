20.03.2024 11:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 52,314 of its ordinary shares in the period from March 11, 2024, up to and including March 15, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

March 11, 2024

900

196.3956

ARCX

March 11, 2024

200

196.8200

XNAS

March 11, 2024

12,240

196.9313

XNYS

March 12, 2024

705

198.9050

XNYS

March 13, 2024

200

205.2900

ARCX

March 13, 2024

200

205.2500

XNAS

March 13, 2024

2,300

204.4065

XNYS

March 14, 2024

698

207.6081

ARCX

March 14, 2024

30

205.9300

BATS

March 14, 2024

70

205.5500

HRTF

March 14, 2024

140

208.2373

XCIS

March 14, 2024

1,060

207.1158

XNAS

March 14, 2024

17,501

207.3259

XNYS

March 14, 2024

70

205.5500

XTXD

March 15, 2024

300

207.0733

ARCX

March 15, 2024

100

206.9200

BATS

March 15, 2024

638

206.8800

HRTF

March 15, 2024

300

207.0100

KNLI

March 15, 2024

703

207.1246

XNAS

March 15, 2024

13,959

206.8059

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,503,402.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,667,780. The figure of 202,667,780 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

