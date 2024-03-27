27.03.2024 11:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 70,692 of its ordinary shares in the period from March 18, 2024, up to and including March 22, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

March 18, 2024

600

207.8217

ARCX

March 18, 2024

100

208.3700

BATS

March 18, 2024

500

207.9060

CDRG

March 18, 2024

300

207.8400

KNLI

March 18, 2024

800

207.8900

XNAS

March 18, 2024

13,430

207.9199

XNYS

March 19, 2024

405

211.2850

ARCX

March 19, 2024

600

212.2817

XNAS

March 19, 2024

12,862

212.0464

XNYS

March 20, 2024

300

216.3533

ARCX

March 20, 2024

200

215.9700

BATS

March 20, 2024

100

216.5000

XBOS

March 20, 2024

600

216.3350

XNAS

March 20, 2024

13,000

216.2698

XNYS

March 21, 2024

493

217.8179

ARCX

March 21, 2024

400

221.0475

XNAS

March 21, 2024

9,792

219.3603

XNYS

March 22, 2024

457

221.3325

ARCX

March 22, 2024

100

221.6300

BATS

March 22, 2024

76

221.2400

XCIS

March 22, 2024

716

221.2882

XNAS

March 22, 2024

14,861

221.3554

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,574,094.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,597,088. The figure of 202,597,088 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ferguson PLC Registered Shs 202,00 1,51% Ferguson PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzte Karwoche: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX knackt zeitweise 18.500-Punkte-Marke und schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich am Mittwoch positiv. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen