Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 70,692 of its ordinary shares in the period from March 18, 2024, up to and including March 22, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue March 18, 2024 600 207.8217 ARCX March 18, 2024 100 208.3700 BATS March 18, 2024 500 207.9060 CDRG March 18, 2024 300 207.8400 KNLI March 18, 2024 800 207.8900 XNAS March 18, 2024 13,430 207.9199 XNYS March 19, 2024 405 211.2850 ARCX March 19, 2024 600 212.2817 XNAS March 19, 2024 12,862 212.0464 XNYS March 20, 2024 300 216.3533 ARCX March 20, 2024 200 215.9700 BATS March 20, 2024 100 216.5000 XBOS March 20, 2024 600 216.3350 XNAS March 20, 2024 13,000 216.2698 XNYS March 21, 2024 493 217.8179 ARCX March 21, 2024 400 221.0475 XNAS March 21, 2024 9,792 219.3603 XNYS March 22, 2024 457 221.3325 ARCX March 22, 2024 100 221.6300 BATS March 22, 2024 76 221.2400 XCIS March 22, 2024 716 221.2882 XNAS March 22, 2024 14,861 221.3554 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,574,094.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,597,088. The figure of 202,597,088 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240327722202/en/