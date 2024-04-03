03.04.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 62,209 of its ordinary shares in the period from March 25, 2024, up to and including March 28, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

March 25, 2024

530

219.6323

ARCX

March 25, 2024

49

218.9200

BATS

March 25, 2024

98

219.7800

EDGA

March 25, 2024

70

218.4600

XBOS

March 25, 2024

703

219.0699

XNAS

March 25, 2024

16,225

219.6590

XNYS

March 26, 2024

400

219.1575

ARCX

March 26, 2024

100

219.8100

BATS

March 26, 2024

806

219.5073

XNAS

March 26, 2024

13,114

219.2063

XNYS

March 27, 2024

472

219.9319

ARCX

March 27, 2024

1,000

219.5230

XNAS

March 27, 2024

13,842

219.7393

XNYS

March 28, 2024

1,000

219.1440

ARCX

March 28, 2024

5

218.7600

BATY

March 28, 2024

10

218.8800

EDGA

March 28, 2024

93

219.4900

XCIS

March 28, 2024

495

218.9939

XNAS

March 28, 2024

13,197

219.2125

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,636,303.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,534,879. The figure of 202,534,879 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ferguson PLC Registered Shs 199,85 -0,77% Ferguson PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street schlussendlich unentschlossen -- ATX schließt im Plus-- DAX geht fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Markt zog am Mittwoch an. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete die Sitzung im Plus. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinig. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen