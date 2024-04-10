10.04.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 66,789 of its ordinary shares in the period from April 1, 2024, up to and including April 5, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

April 1, 2024

773

217.6288

ARCX

April 1, 2024

227

218.6851

BATS

April 1, 2024

100

218.8050

CDRG

April 1, 2024

119

218.0986

EDGA

April 1, 2024

400

218.3400

HRTF

April 1, 2024

20

218.0900

IEXG

April 1, 2024

82

218.9200

KNLI

April 1, 2024

100

218.3010

LATS

April 1, 2024

1

218.7700

MEMX

April 1, 2024

105

217.9822

XASE

April 1, 2024

74

217.4192

XBOS

April 1, 2024

293

217.7691

XCIS

April 1, 2024

510

217.5776

XNAS

April 1, 2024

14,913

217.7976

XNYS

April 1, 2024

100

218.9400

XTXD

April 2, 2024

500

216.1680

ARCX

April 2, 2024

100

216.5700

IEXG

April 2, 2024

400

216.6175

XNAS

April 2, 2024

14,433

216.4063

XNYS

April 3, 2024

200

217.7300

ARCX

April 3, 2024

500

218.7520

XNAS

April 3, 2024

11,770

218.4360

XNYS

April 4, 2024

600

220.0967

ARCX

April 4, 2024

100

219.5100

CDRG

April 4, 2024

100

219.5100

HRTF

April 4, 2024

196

220.7288

XCIS

April 4, 2024

800

220.5775

XNAS

April 4, 2024

9,404

220.5147

XNYS

April 5, 2024

300

222.4733

ARCX

April 5, 2024

100

221.6100

XBOS

April 5, 2024

600

221.8800

XNAS

April 5, 2024

8,869

222.4352

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,703,092.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,468,090. The figure of 202,468,090 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ferguson PLC Registered Shs 201,90 -0,15% Ferguson PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Verbraucherpreise im Blick: US-Börsen beenden Handel in Rot -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schafft letztlich doch noch den Sprung in die Gewinnzone -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlichuneins
Die US-Anleger waren am Mittwoch in schlechter Stimmung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor zur Wochenmitte etwas an Wert, während der deutsche Leitindex einen schwankungsreichen Handel knapp im Plus beendete. Am Mittwoch schlossen die asiatischen Indizes mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen