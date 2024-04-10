Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 66,789 of its ordinary shares in the period from April 1, 2024, up to and including April 5, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue April 1, 2024 773 217.6288 ARCX April 1, 2024 227 218.6851 BATS April 1, 2024 100 218.8050 CDRG April 1, 2024 119 218.0986 EDGA April 1, 2024 400 218.3400 HRTF April 1, 2024 20 218.0900 IEXG April 1, 2024 82 218.9200 KNLI April 1, 2024 100 218.3010 LATS April 1, 2024 1 218.7700 MEMX April 1, 2024 105 217.9822 XASE April 1, 2024 74 217.4192 XBOS April 1, 2024 293 217.7691 XCIS April 1, 2024 510 217.5776 XNAS April 1, 2024 14,913 217.7976 XNYS April 1, 2024 100 218.9400 XTXD April 2, 2024 500 216.1680 ARCX April 2, 2024 100 216.5700 IEXG April 2, 2024 400 216.6175 XNAS April 2, 2024 14,433 216.4063 XNYS April 3, 2024 200 217.7300 ARCX April 3, 2024 500 218.7520 XNAS April 3, 2024 11,770 218.4360 XNYS April 4, 2024 600 220.0967 ARCX April 4, 2024 100 219.5100 CDRG April 4, 2024 100 219.5100 HRTF April 4, 2024 196 220.7288 XCIS April 4, 2024 800 220.5775 XNAS April 4, 2024 9,404 220.5147 XNYS April 5, 2024 300 222.4733 ARCX April 5, 2024 100 221.6100 XBOS April 5, 2024 600 221.8800 XNAS April 5, 2024 8,869 222.4352 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,703,092.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,468,090. The figure of 202,468,090 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410014658/en/