17.04.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 91,246 of its ordinary shares in the period from April 8, 2024, up to and including April 12, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

April 8, 2024

400

223.6250

ARCX

April 8, 2024

29

223.5300

BATS

April 8, 2024

82

223.9400

XASE

April 8, 2024

500

223.8120

XNAS

April 8, 2024

13,184

223.7988

XNYS

April 9, 2024

437

221.2200

ARCX

April 9, 2024

46

223.2500

BATS

April 9, 2024

98

221.4900

XCIS

April 9, 2024

600

221.9300

XNAS

April 9, 2024

17,109

221.6748

XNYS

April 10, 2024

603

219.9088

ARCX

April 10, 2024

28

220.0300

EDGA

April 10, 2024

98

218.2200

IEXG

April 10, 2024

100

216.7400

XCIS

April 10, 2024

500

220.4960

XNAS

April 10, 2024

16,604

219.7892

XNYS

April 11, 2024

582

217.8093

ARCX

April 11, 2024

100

217.4500

BATS

April 11, 2024

9

218.2100

BATY

April 11, 2024

91

218.2200

CDRG

April 11, 2024

20

217.9900

EDGX

April 11, 2024

1,430

217.7592

XNAS

April 11, 2024

19,716

217.4993

XNYS

April 12, 2024

600

216.3983

ARCX

April 12, 2024

94

216.1700

BATS

April 12, 2024

3

216.1500

BATY

April 12, 2024

65

215.7600

EDGA

April 12, 2024

1,200

216.3942

XNAS

April 12, 2024

16,918

216.4754

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,794,187.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,376,995. The figure of 202,376,995 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

