Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 91,246 of its ordinary shares in the period from April 8, 2024, up to and including April 12, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue April 8, 2024 400 223.6250 ARCX April 8, 2024 29 223.5300 BATS April 8, 2024 82 223.9400 XASE April 8, 2024 500 223.8120 XNAS April 8, 2024 13,184 223.7988 XNYS April 9, 2024 437 221.2200 ARCX April 9, 2024 46 223.2500 BATS April 9, 2024 98 221.4900 XCIS April 9, 2024 600 221.9300 XNAS April 9, 2024 17,109 221.6748 XNYS April 10, 2024 603 219.9088 ARCX April 10, 2024 28 220.0300 EDGA April 10, 2024 98 218.2200 IEXG April 10, 2024 100 216.7400 XCIS April 10, 2024 500 220.4960 XNAS April 10, 2024 16,604 219.7892 XNYS April 11, 2024 582 217.8093 ARCX April 11, 2024 100 217.4500 BATS April 11, 2024 9 218.2100 BATY April 11, 2024 91 218.2200 CDRG April 11, 2024 20 217.9900 EDGX April 11, 2024 1,430 217.7592 XNAS April 11, 2024 19,716 217.4993 XNYS April 12, 2024 600 216.3983 ARCX April 12, 2024 94 216.1700 BATS April 12, 2024 3 216.1500 BATY April 12, 2024 65 215.7600 EDGA April 12, 2024 1,200 216.3942 XNAS April 12, 2024 16,918 216.4754 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,794,187.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,376,995. The figure of 202,376,995 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

