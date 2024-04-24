24.04.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 101,363 of its ordinary shares in the period from April 15, 2024, up to and including April 19, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

April 15, 2024

605

215.5286

ARCX

April 15, 2024

100

215.4000

BATS

April 15, 2024

66

215.4400

BATY

April 15, 2024

100

213.5250

CDRG

April 15, 2024

1,101

215.7724

XNAS

April 15, 2024

20,459

215.4736

XNYS

April 16, 2024

278

214.1757

ARCX

April 16, 2024

1

214.5200

BATY

April 16, 2024

600

214.1567

XNAS

April 16, 2024

9,891

214.4391

XNYS

April 17, 2024

202

212.7433

ARCX

April 17, 2024

98

211.0700

EDGA

April 17, 2024

700

211.9900

XNAS

April 17, 2024

11,425

212.5001

XNYS

April 17, 2024

27

211.6900

XTXD

April 18, 2024

670

210.4522

ARCX

April 18, 2024

2

209.4500

BATY

April 18, 2024

98

211.1400

XCIS

April 18, 2024

600

210.9800

XNAS

April 18, 2024

10,863

210.9822

XNYS

April 18, 2024

219

212.0847

XTXD

April 19, 2024

2,595

209.0658

ARCX

April 19, 2024

84

210.2457

BATS

April 19, 2024

100

209.2500

CDRG

April 19, 2024

700

209.0400

HRTF

April 19, 2024

100

208.7500

JSJX

April 19, 2024

300

209.2867

KNLI

April 19, 2024

159

210.2732

XCIS

April 19, 2024

2,199

209.0715

XNAS

April 19, 2024

36,921

209.2384

XNYS

April 19, 2024

100

209.3300

XTXD

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,895,550.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,275,632. The figure of 202,275,632 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

