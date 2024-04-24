Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 101,363 of its ordinary shares in the period from April 15, 2024, up to and including April 19, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue April 15, 2024 605 215.5286 ARCX April 15, 2024 100 215.4000 BATS April 15, 2024 66 215.4400 BATY April 15, 2024 100 213.5250 CDRG April 15, 2024 1,101 215.7724 XNAS April 15, 2024 20,459 215.4736 XNYS April 16, 2024 278 214.1757 ARCX April 16, 2024 1 214.5200 BATY April 16, 2024 600 214.1567 XNAS April 16, 2024 9,891 214.4391 XNYS April 17, 2024 202 212.7433 ARCX April 17, 2024 98 211.0700 EDGA April 17, 2024 700 211.9900 XNAS April 17, 2024 11,425 212.5001 XNYS April 17, 2024 27 211.6900 XTXD April 18, 2024 670 210.4522 ARCX April 18, 2024 2 209.4500 BATY April 18, 2024 98 211.1400 XCIS April 18, 2024 600 210.9800 XNAS April 18, 2024 10,863 210.9822 XNYS April 18, 2024 219 212.0847 XTXD April 19, 2024 2,595 209.0658 ARCX April 19, 2024 84 210.2457 BATS April 19, 2024 100 209.2500 CDRG April 19, 2024 700 209.0400 HRTF April 19, 2024 100 208.7500 JSJX April 19, 2024 300 209.2867 KNLI April 19, 2024 159 210.2732 XCIS April 19, 2024 2,199 209.0715 XNAS April 19, 2024 36,921 209.2384 XNYS April 19, 2024 100 209.3300 XTXD

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,895,550.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,275,632. The figure of 202,275,632 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240424276512/en/