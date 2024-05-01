Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 59,475 of its ordinary shares in the period from April 22, 2024, up to and including April 26, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue April 22, 2024 300 208.5100 ARCX April 22, 2024 800 208.2313 XNAS April 22, 2024 11,731 208.4244 XNYS April 22, 2024 69 209.2500 XTXD April 23, 2024 400 210.7600 ARCX April 23, 2024 300 211.3800 XNAS April 23, 2024 5,824 210.8372 XNYS April 24, 2024 601 210.5644 ARCX April 24, 2024 100 212.0900 BATY April 24, 2024 60 209.7500 HRTF April 24, 2024 51 210.4200 XBOS April 24, 2024 1,400 210.4150 XNAS April 24, 2024 17,588 210.4755 XNYS April 25, 2024 488 207.2955 ARCX April 25, 2024 88 209.2000 EDGA April 25, 2024 600 207.4367 XNAS April 25, 2024 12,123 207.4527 XNYS April 26, 2024 100 213.5600 ARCX April 26, 2024 600 213.3033 XNAS April 26, 2024 6,252 213.4153 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,954,725.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,216,457. The figure of 202,216,457 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501183922/en/