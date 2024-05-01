01.05.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 59,475 of its ordinary shares in the period from April 22, 2024, up to and including April 26, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

April 22, 2024

300

208.5100

ARCX

April 22, 2024

800

208.2313

XNAS

April 22, 2024

11,731

208.4244

XNYS

April 22, 2024

69

209.2500

XTXD

April 23, 2024

400

210.7600

ARCX

April 23, 2024

300

211.3800

XNAS

April 23, 2024

5,824

210.8372

XNYS

April 24, 2024

601

210.5644

ARCX

April 24, 2024

100

212.0900

BATY

April 24, 2024

60

209.7500

HRTF

April 24, 2024

51

210.4200

XBOS

April 24, 2024

1,400

210.4150

XNAS

April 24, 2024

17,588

210.4755

XNYS

April 25, 2024

488

207.2955

ARCX

April 25, 2024

88

209.2000

EDGA

April 25, 2024

600

207.4367

XNAS

April 25, 2024

12,123

207.4527

XNYS

April 26, 2024

100

213.5600

ARCX

April 26, 2024

600

213.3033

XNAS

April 26, 2024

6,252

213.4153

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 29,954,725.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,216,457. The figure of 202,216,457 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

