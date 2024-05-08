08.05.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 64,735 of its ordinary shares in the period from April 29, 2024, up to and including May 3, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume
(in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase
price of the shares (USD)

Trading
Venue

April 29, 2024

200

213.9800

ARCX

April 29, 2024

500

213.9020

XNAS

April 29, 2024

9,650

214.1365

XNYS

April 30, 2024

697

213.2700

ARCX

April 30, 2024

62

211.6100

BATS

April 30, 2024

2,092

212.5419

XNAS

April 30, 2024

25,748

212.8883

XNYS

April 30, 2024

100

215.0700

XTXD

May 1, 2024

500

210.6020

ARCX

May 1, 2024

500

211.0500

XNAS

May 1, 2024

12,281

210.8762

XNYS

May 2, 2024

618

211.9920

ARCX

May 2, 2024

1,204

212.4224

XNAS

May 2, 2024

10,483

212.4809

XNYS

May 3, 2024

100

216.2200

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,019,460.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 202,151,722. The figure of 202,151,722 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

