22.05.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 136,845 of its ordinary shares in the period from May 13, 2024, up to and including May 17, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume
(in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase
price of the shares (USD)

Trading
Venue

May 13, 2024

649

220.6305

ARCX

May 13, 2024

100

220.1700

CDRG

May 13, 2024

200

220.2350

HRTF

May 13, 2024

8

220.3400

XCIS

May 13, 2024

881

220.8095

XNAS

May 13, 2024

17,552

220.7045

XNYS

May 13, 2024

100

221.7600

XTXD

May 14, 2024

600

218.3767

ARCX

May 14, 2024

100

217.4900

BATS

May 14, 2024

200

218.2600

HRTF

May 14, 2024

1,173

217.9992

XNAS

May 14, 2024

20,095

218.2355

XNYS

May 15, 2024

700

219.1614

ARCX

May 15, 2024

400

219.5200

XNAS

May 15, 2024

8,616

219.2614

XNYS

May 16, 2024

1,714

215.6074

ARCX

May 16, 2024

2

214.3700

BATY

May 16, 2024

800

213.1450

CDRG

May 16, 2024

474

214.0407

HRTF

May 16, 2024

200

213.9300

KNLI

May 16, 2024

90

212.4800

XBOS

May 16, 2024

4,107

214.5015

XNAS

May 16, 2024

52,200

214.7952

XNYS

May 16, 2024

400

212.9200

XTXD

May 17, 2024

790

211.4170

ARCX

May 17, 2024

5

210.9900

BATS

May 17, 2024

100

210.9800

CDRG

May 17, 2024

185

210.7368

HRTF

May 17, 2024

248

210.8653

KNLI

May 17, 2024

113

210.9356

MEMX

May 17, 2024

1,188

211.1330

XNAS

May 17, 2024

22,794

210.9608

XNYS

May 17, 2024

61

210.8000

XTXD

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,206,245.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,964,937. The figure of 201,964,937 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

